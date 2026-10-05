Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 25: Soori Starrer Inches Closer To Rs 100 Crore After Sunday Growth

Mandaadi continued its successful box office run into the fourth week, with the film seeing a slight rise in earnings on Sunday. As it stayed strong in cinemas, the film moved closer to the Rs 100 crore mark in India.

Box Office Collection Day 25

Mandaadi earned Rs 1.23 crore net in India on Day 25 from 723 shows, marking a 5.1% rise from Rs 1.17 crore on Day 24. According to box office tracker Sacnilk, the film's India net collection has reached Rs 99.40 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 115.87 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 17.95 crore, taking its worldwide gross to Rs 133.82 crore. Mandaadi recorded 37% overall occupancy.

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Tamil led with Rs 84.22 crore at 35.8% occupancy, while Telugu earned Rs 15.18 crore at 24.9% occupancy.

Week-Wise Collection

Based on TrackTollywood data, Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2 and Rs 10 crore on Day 3. The film recorded its highest collection of Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4 and ended its first week with Rs 57.30 crore.

In Week 2, Mandaadi collected Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11, taking its second-week total to Rs 26 crore. In Week 3, Mandaadi earned Rs 1.40 crore on Day 16, Rs 2.30 crore on Day 17, Rs 3.20 crore on Day 18, and Rs 1.45 crore on Day 19. The film's Week 3 total stood at Rs 12.27 crore.

In Week 4, the film collected Rs 1.43 crore on Day 23, Rs 1.17 crore on Day 24 and Rs 1.23 crore on Day 25, the report stated.

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About Mandaadi

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi. Soori plays Muthukaali, a skilled fisherman and boat racer, with Suhas, Mahima Nambiar, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Shankar, Ravindra Vijay, Achyuth Kumar, Sachana Namidass and Bala Saravanan in supporting roles.

The story follows Muthukaali, who returns to his village after being called back to help Maari, a young man in trouble. His return brings him face-to-face with his past and an old rivalry. Using his knowledge of the sea and its currents, Muthukaali leads his team in a traditional sailboat race.

Produced by Elred Kumar with Vetrimaaran as creative producer, the film features music by GV Prakash Kumar, cinematography by SR Kathir and editing by Pradeep E Ragav. Mandaadi was released in theatres on September 10, 2026.

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