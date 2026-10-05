Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam OTT Releases This Week: Mandaadi To Epic: First Semester — Here's What To Watch

Several South Indian films and a romantic comedy series are set to stream on OTT platforms, bringing together an interesting mix of crime, sports, romance, mythology and youthful drama. From gripping investigations and competitive rivalries to modern relationships and supernatural mysteries, these titles offer a diverse lineup for viewers to explore.

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar

Pradhama Drishtiya Kuttakkar is a Malayalam crime investigation thriller that revolves around a group of police officers caught in a complicated situation following an unexpected incident at a police station. As the investigation progresses, the characters find themselves dealing with fear, guilt and the pressure of keeping the truth from coming out.

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Led by Parvathy Thiruvothu, the film also features Mathew Thomas, Unnimaya Prasad and Sidharth Bharathan in key roles. The confined police-station setting plays an important role in creating tension, while the cinematography adds to the suspense. The narrative uses familiar crime-thriller elements such as investigation, concealment and a cat-and-mouse dynamic.

OTT Release: Netflix – October 9, 2026

Languages: Malayalam, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Hindi

Mandaadi

Mandaadi is a Tamil sports action drama set in a coastal community where traditional sailboat racing becomes a source of pride and conflict. Written and directed by Mathimaran Pugazhendhi, the film follows fisherman-racer Kaali, played by Soori, as he becomes involved in old rivalries.

Suhas makes his Tamil debut as the antagonist, while the sea-based racing sequences provide the film with some of its biggest visual moments. GV Prakash Kumar's score further strengthens the action and emotional portions. While the pacing slows between major set pieces and some familiar underdog themes are visible, the coastal setting and racing spectacle keep the film engaging.

OTT Release: Netflix – October 8, 2026

Languages: Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada

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Epic – First Semester

Directed by debutant Aditya Hasan, Epic – First Semester is a Telugu romantic drama about a middle-class student who moves to London for his studies. His new surroundings bring together questions of love, ambition and identity during his first semester.

Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya reunite after Baby, with their chemistry forming the heart of the film. Vaishnavi's Kadali and Anand's character bring contrasting personalities to the relationship. The overseas setting and Hesham Abdul Wahab's music add to its youthful appeal, although the second half loses some pace.

OTT Release: Netflix – October 9, 2026

Languages: Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi

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