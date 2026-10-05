Baththa Box Office Day 4: Vijay Sethupathi Film Sees Strong Sunday Growth, India Net Collection Crosses Rs 10 Crore

Day 4 brought good news for Baththa at the box office. The Vijay Sethupathi-starrer saw a rise in its collection with a steady run through the opening weekend, strengthening its momentum as it continued its theatrical run.

Box Office Collection Day 4

Baththa collected Rs 3.1 crore net in India on Day 4, marking a 12.7% growth from the previous day's net collection, according to box office tracker Sacnilk. The film was screened across 1,290 shows and registered an overall occupancy of 48% on Sunday. Its total India net collection has now reached Rs 10.05 crore, while the total gross collection stands at Rs 11.68 crore.

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Baththa recorded 53.65% overall occupancy in Tamil 2D shows on Day 4. Morning shows had 32.45% occupancy, while afternoon, evening and night recorded 62.73%, 57.27% and 57.36%, respectively.

Baththa State-Wise Collection

Tamil Nadu emerged as the biggest contributor with Rs 3 crore. Karnataka followed with Rs 35 lakh, while Kerala added Rs 20 lakh to the day's earnings. The Andhra Pradesh and Telangana region contributed Rs 5 lakh. Together, these markets accounted for a Day 4 gross collection of Rs 3.60 crore, the report stated.

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Baththa Day Wise Collection

According to the Sacnilk box office data, Baththa opened with Rs 1.50 crore net on Day 1. The film witnessed a rise on Day 2, collecting Rs 2.7 crore, while Day 3 saw a marginal increase to Rs 2.75 crore. Its earnings climbed further on Day 4, with the film adding Rs 3.1 crore to its overall total.

About Baththa

Baththa is a Tamil action comedy-drama set in 1986 Madras. The story follows Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi), a feared local gangster who has become distant from his family because of his violent life.

Things take an unexpected turn when an eight-year-old boy, Sabari (Sai Prithvi Raj), accidentally locks Baththa inside an abandoned school restroom. With no weapons, men or power around him, Baththa is forced to deal with loneliness and hunger. During this time, he develops an unlikely friendship with Sabari, which slowly changes his outlook and brings him closer to his family.

Lijomol Jose plays Baththa's wife Kannima, while the supporting cast includes Ajay Ghosh, Arjun Chidambaram, Sahasra Shree, Hari Krishnan, Santhy Balachandran and Vishnu Govindhan.

The film is written and directed by Balaji Tharaneetharan and marks his third collaboration with Vijay Sethupathi after Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom and Seethakaathi.

Sai Abhyankkar has composed the music, while Selvakumar S. K. is the cinematographer and R. Kalaivanan is the editor. Baththa was released in theatres on October 1.

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