Tukaram Mundhe Strikes: Eatclubs, Suraj Lama Momos, Cafe Pakeezah Among 8 In Mumbai To Face FDA Heat

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has intensified its festive-season enforcement drive under Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe, taking regulatory action against eight food establishments in Mumbai and the Konkan region for failing to meet prescribed food safety, hygiene and handling standards.

In Mumbai, the FDA took action against eight establishments, suspending the licences of five and cancelling those of three following inspections.

The establishments facing action include Cafe Sultan in Kalina, Lo Fresh Food in Marol, Country Club and Suraj Lama Momos in Andheri West, and Cafe Pakeezah in Santacruz West.

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The licences of Blinkit in Vile Parle, Copenhagen Hospitality in Vile Parle and Eatclubs in Bandra West were cancelled, according to the FDA's press note issued on October 5.

According to the FDA, inspections revealed lapses in the way food was handled and stored, along with shortcomings in sanitation, cleanliness and safeguards intended to prevent contamination.

The violations were deemed serious enough to warrant regulatory action against the establishments under the applicable food safety regulations.

The crackdown extended beyond Mumbai, with the FDA conducting special drives against prohibited food items across Maharashtra between October 1 and 5.

In the Konkan division, six establishments were inspected and prohibited food stock worth Rs 2.18 crore was seized.

The action also resulted in six FIRs, 14 arrests, sealing of two establishments and seizure of four vehicles valued at Rs 67 lakh.

In Pune, seven establishments were inspected and prohibited food stock worth Rs 1.38 lakh was seized. Seven FIRs were registered, 10 people were arrested, four establishments were sealed and one vehicle was seized.

In Nashik, the FDA inspected two establishments and seized prohibited food stock worth Rs 3.30 lakh. Two FIRs were registered and two people were arrested.

The wider festive-season drive also resulted in the seizure of 30,472 kg of food stock and 1,238 packets valued at Rs 50.69 lakh.

The seized items included sweets, palmolein oil, chicken, ghee, paneer, cream, sauces, chilli powder, maida, maize starch, peanuts, chikki, vermicelli, khari, milk toast and farsan.

In a separate action in Akola, the FDA seized 1,900 kg of sweets worth 5.72 lakh that were allegedly being transported in unhygienic conditions.

The regulator said it would continue strict action against establishments involved in the manufacture, storage, transport and sale of unsafe, adulterated, substandard, expired or prohibited food items.

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