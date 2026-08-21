Amid Vande Mataram Row, BJP-Ruled Nagpur Civic Body Sings Two Stanzas

The Bharatiya Janata Party-ruled Nagpur Municipal Corporation is facing criticism after only two stanzas of the national song Vande Mataram were played during its general body meeting on Thursday. The incomplete rendition triggered a backlash from opposition members and raised questions over the civic body's preparedness and compliance with directions regarding the singing of the national song at official functions.

BJP leader Balya Borkar clarified that the incident was a result of an error by NMC administrative officials. He said officials had mistakenly selected the shortened, two-stanza version of Vande Mataram, according to NDTV report.

Meanwhile, Nagpur Mayor Neeta Thakre has taken note of the incident. Thakre has also written to NMC Commissioner Dr Bipin Itkar, seeking strict disciplinary action against the officials responsible, as per NDTV.

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Centre's Directive On Vande Mataram

The controversy comes amid the Centre's directives on the rendition of Vande Mataram. Earlier this year, the Union Home Ministry mandated that the national song be sung before the national anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at government events and in schools.

Under the directive, all six stanzas of Vande Mataram are to be played. Attendees are also required to stand at attention while the national song is being rendered.

Written by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee in the 1870s, Vande Mataram was adopted as India's national song in 1950. On January 24, 1950, the Constituent Assembly of India gave Vande Mataram the status of the national song. On July 24, the Parliament passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending to Vande Mataram the protection provided to the national anthem under the 1971 law.

The bill proposes punishment for intentionally preventing the singing of the national song or disrupting an assembly engaged in its rendition. The offence would be punishable with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine, or both. A second conviction would carry a minimum jail term of one year. The bill is now awaiting presidential assent.

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