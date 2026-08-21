Congress Paying Rs 25,000 To GenZ Influencers To Attend Rahul Gandhi's Pune Event: BJP's Pradeep Bhandari

BJP's National Spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari has alleged that the Congress is paying Rs 25,000 to Gen-Z influencers to attend Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's event in Pune, claiming the party was attempting to create an impression of public support through organised outreach.

In a statement on X, Bhandari alleged that Congress lacks genuine support among India's youth and accused the party of using public relations agencies and paid participation to build crowds at political events.

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Bhandari accused Congress of failing to win the confidence of the country's younger generation.

He also shared a call recording on social media, where an unidentified individual purportedly offers Rs 25,000 to a creator to cover travel costs and make two to three videos highlighting the event and interviewing student attendees.

"They can manufacture support through PR agencies and paid crowds; but they cannot win hearts of India'a Youth!," Bhandari added.

The allegations come amid increasing efforts by political parties to engage with Gen Z and social-media influencers.

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The Congress has so far not reacted to Bhandari's claim.

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