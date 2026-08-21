Stock Market Live: GIFT Nifty Points To Positive Open For Nifty, Sensex; Nikkei Leads Asian Markets Losses
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,337 on Friday, suggesting a positive start for Indian equities.
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The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of the Nifty 50's performance, traded at 24,337 on Friday, suggesting a positive start for Indian equities after the benchmark index broke a seven-session losing streak in the previous session. The Nifty 50 gained more than 0.6% on Thursday, with Eternal rising over 2.4% and Shriram Finance advancing 2%.
The Nifty added 20 points after the closing auction session, while the Bank Nifty and Sensex gained 51 points and 52 points, respectively. The rebound came after a prolonged stretch of losses in Indian equities.
Nandish Shah, Deputy Vice President at HDFC Securities, said the latest recovery helped the Nifty move back above its 50-day and 100-day DEMA levels of 24,188 and 24,203, respectively, indicating an improvement in near-term momentum. However, the index remains below its 20-day EMA at 24,304 and 200-day EMA at 24,377, suggesting that the broader short-term trend has not yet turned decisively positive.
Shah said the 24,000 level remains an important support zone, supported by the 61.8% retracement of the previous upswing and an upward-sloping trendline connecting the April, June and July lows.
"Sustained buying above 24,375 will be crucial to negate the prevailing short-term downtrend and open the door to further recovery," Shah said.
He expects the 24,000-24,050 range to remain a key support area, while 24,300-24,375 could act as the immediate resistance band.
The broader global backdrop remained less supportive. Asian stock markets opened broadly lower on Friday after a sharp decline on Wall Street pushed longer-dated US Treasury yields higher. South Korea's Kospi fell 1.04%, Japan's Nikkei 225 declined 0.96% and Australia's ASX 200 slipped 0.19%.
The overnight US selloff was led by the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which dropped about 700 points, its steepest single-session decline since July 29. The S&P 500 fell 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1%.
US stock futures were largely steady in early Asian trading. Dow futures rose 24 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures were around the flatline.
Bond markets remained under pressure after the recent Treasury rally faded. The US 30-year Treasury yield rose six basis points to 5.25%, while the 10-year yield ended at 4.70%. Investors continued to assess whether measures to contain borrowing costs would provide lasting relief.
Crude prices also remained elevated. Brent traded above $93 a barrel and was headed for a weekly gain of more than 5%, while West Texas Intermediate moved towards $86 after a five-session advance. Higher oil prices remain an important consideration for Indian markets given their potential impact on inflation and the country's import bill.
For the Nifty, the immediate focus is now on whether the index can sustain its recovery above 24,300 and eventually clear the 24,375 resistance level identified by HDFC Securities.
Stock Market Live: Seven Stocks Excluded From ASM Framework
Seven securities were removed from the Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
- Aarti Pharmalabs
- Kolte-Patil Developers
- Kwality Pharmaceuticals
- Lumax Auto Technologies
- Madhya Bharat Agro Products
- Rolex Rings
- Sudeep Pharma
Stock Market Live: Proposed H-1B Fee Rule Clears White House Review
A US Department of Homeland Security proposal covering H-1B petition fees has cleared White House review, Bloomberg reported. The clearance indicates that the proposal could be released for public review soon.
The department also submitted final rules covering fee requirements for the EB-5 investor visa programme to the White House.
Stock Market Live: Four Stocks Added To Short-Term ASM Framework
Four securities were shortlisted under the Short-Term Additional Surveillance Measure framework.
- Avadh Sugar & Energy
- Marine Electricals (India)
- Prabha Energy
- Shukra Pharmaceuticals
Stock Market Live: Nifty 50, Sensex Trade Higher In Pre-Market Session
The Nifty 50 rose 52.20 points, or 0.22%, to 24,284.05. The Sensex gained 163.35 points, or 0.21%, to 77,701.07.
Stock Market Live: Morepen Labs, Raghav Productivity Face Tighter Bands
The trading price bands of Morepen Laboratories and Raghav Productivity Enhancers were revised.
- Morepen Laboratories: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.
- Raghav Productivity Enhancers: Price band changed from 20% to 10%.
Stock Market Live: Happy Forgings Price Band Cut To 5%
- Happy Forgings' trading price band was reduced as part of exchange surveillance measures.
- Price band changed from 10% to 5%.
Stock Market Live: Ratnaveer Sees Block Buying Around Rs 264
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering saw multiple purchases through block transactions.
- HRTI Private bought 96,136 shares at Rs 263.97.
- Arihant Capital Markets bought 90,268 shares at Rs 263.59.
- Junomoneta Finsol bought 35,820 shares at Rs 263.88.
Stock Market Live: Rupee Opens 7 Paise Higher At 95.64 Against US Dollar
The rupee opened at 95.64 against the US dollar, compared with its previous close of 95.71.
Stock Market Live: Amrutanjan Sees Block Trades At Rs 500–524
Amrutanjan Healthcare saw institutional buying and selling through block transactions.
- Envision India Fund sold 2.13 lakh shares at Rs 523.58.
- Pari Washington India Master Fund bought 5.83 lakh shares at Rs 500.
- DSP Mutual Fund sold 5 lakh shares at Rs 500.01.
Stock Market Live: KFin Technologies Sees Rs 1,400 Crore Block Deal
KFin Technologies saw a large institutional block transaction at Rs 925 per share.
- General Atlantic Singapore Fund sold 1.51 crore shares.
- Invesco Mutual Fund bought 43.24 lakh shares.
- Mirae Asset Mutual Fund bought 25.62 lakh shares.
- Kotak Mahindra Mutual Fund bought 20 lakh shares.
- HSBC Mutual Fund bought 17.84 lakh shares.
- Edelweiss Mutual Fund bought 10.81 lakh shares.
- Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund bought 9.84 lakh shares.
Stock Market Live: Siemens Wins GST Litigation In Supreme Court
The Supreme Court dismissed the GST Department's SLP against a Gujarat High Court order involving Siemens.
The High Court had quashed a Rs 34.83 crore GST show-cause notice, concluding the litigation in Siemens' favour.
Stock Market Live: Anant Raj Gets RERA Registration For Gurugram Project
Anant Raj received RERA registration for its new residential project, The Estate One, in Gurugram.
- Built-up potential: approximately 1.22 million sq ft.
Stock Market Live: Lemon Tree Hotels Opens 85-Room Bharuch Hotel
Lemon Tree Hotels opened an 85-room hotel in Bharuch, expanding its Gujarat operating presence.
- Gujarat operational hotels: 12.
- Hotels in pipeline: 20.
Stock Market Live: Chambal Fertilisers Starts HDAN Production At Gadepan
- Chambal Fertilisers commenced commercial production of prilled High Density Ammonium Nitrate at its Gadepan plant.
- The company has started commercial operations at the HDAN facility.
Stock Market Live: Shakti Pumps Invests Rs 5 Crore In EV Subsidiary
Shakti Pumps invested an additional Rs 5 crore in wholly owned subsidiary Shakti EV Mobility.
- Cumulative investment: Rs 75 crore.
- Subsidiary manufactures EV motors and chargers.
Stock Market Live: BLS International Buys More BLS E-Services Shares
BLS International Services acquired additional shares of BLS E-Services.
- Acquisition value: Rs 4.29 crore.
- FY27 cumulative acquisition: 2.21%.
Stock Market Live: SIS Raises UDS Stake To 8.19% With Rs 21.59 Crore Buy
SIS acquired additional shares in UDS, increasing its holding in the company.
- Shares acquired: 10.27 lakh.
- Consideration: Rs 21.59 crore.
- Stake rises to 8.19%.
Stock Market Live: PDS To Sell Remaining 49% Stake In DBS Lifestyle
PDS has agreed to sell its remaining stake in DBS Lifestyle India.
- Stake: 49%.
- Sale value: Rs 9.2 crore.
Stock Market Live: Prataap Snacks Signs Deal To Buy RLOP Food Processing
Prataap Snacks executed a share purchase agreement to acquire the entire share capital of RLOP Food Processing Private Limited.
- Stake: 100%.
- Agreement signed: August 19, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Indo Borax To Acquire 64.26% In Kronox Lab Sciences
Indo Borax & Chemicals signed an agreement to acquire a controlling stake in Kronox Lab Sciences.
- Stake: 64.26%.
- Deal value: Rs 246.12 crore.
- Open offer: Up to 25.79% additional stake.
Stock Market Live: Tata Steel Raises TMILL Stake To 74%
Tata Steel completed the acquisition of an additional 23% stake in TM International Logistics.
- Acquisition value: Rs 335 crore.
- Seller: IQ.
- Stake rises to 74%.
- TM International Logistics becomes a subsidiary.
Stock Market Live: Walchandnagar Wins Rs 30.53 Crore Gaganyaan Order
Walchandnagar Industries received a Rs 30.53 crore order from Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre.
- Scope: Fabrication and supply of HS200 motorcase segments for Gaganyaan.
- Execution period: Four years.
Stock Market Live: Saatvik Green Energy Gets Rs 190 Crore Solar Order
- Saatvik Green Energy received a Rs 190 crore order for supplying solar PV modules.
- The order is scheduled for execution by March 2027.
Stock Market Live: RailTel Wins Rs 164.79 Crore Western Coalfields Order
RailTel secured a Rs 164.79 crore order from Western Coalfields for an MPLS VPN network.
- Contract period: 60 months.
- Basis: Rental arrangement.
Stock Market Live: Federal Bank, ICICI Bank To Consider Fundraising
Federal Bank and ICICI Bank are scheduled to consider fundraising proposals at board meetings.
- Federal Bank: Fundraising.
- ICICI Bank: Fundraising.
Stock Market Live: Spectrum Electrical Shareholders Approve Rs 325 Crore Issue
Spectrum Electrical Industries shareholders approved a Rs 325 crore preferential issue.
- Securities: Equity shares and convertible warrants.
- Subscribers: Promoters and marquee investors.
Stock Market Live: Jaykay Enterprises Approves Rs 154 Crore Rights Issue
Jaykay Enterprises approved a Rs 154.29 crore rights issue.
- Shares: 2.06 crore partly paid-up shares.
- Issue price: Rs 75 per share.
- Ratio: 3:19.
Stock Market Live: Ratnaveer Approves Rs 330 Crore Rights Issue
Ratnaveer Precision Engineering approved a Rs 330 crore rights issue.
- Issue size: Rs 330 crore.
- Shares: 1.25 crore.
- Issue price: Rs 264 per share.
- Ratio: 7:40.
Stock Market Live: Kotak Bank Gets BBB Rating For $650 Million Notes
S&P assigned a BBB rating to Kotak Mahindra Bank's proposed USD 650 million senior notes.
- Issue size: USD 650 million.
- Coupon: 5.478%.
- Programme: USD 1 billion Euro Medium Term Note Programme.
Stock Market Live: HDFC Bank Gets Ratings For Proposed $1.75 Billion Notes
HDFC Bank received ratings from S&P and Moody's for its proposed senior notes.
- S&P: BBB.
- Moody's: Baa3/Stable.
- Proposed issue: USD 1.75 billion.
- Notes due in 2029/2031.
Stock Market Live: Augmont Enterprises IPO Opens With Rs 825 Crore Issue
Augmont Enterprises opened its Rs 825 crore initial public offering for subscription on August 21.
- Total issue size: Rs 825 crore.
- Fresh issue: 0.79 crore shares aggregating to Rs 620 crore.
- Offer for sale: 0.26 crore shares aggregating to Rs 205 crore.
- Issue closes on August 25, 2026.
Stock Market Live: Bandhan Bank, Manappuram, SAIL Under F&O Ban
Three stocks entered the futures and options ban for August 21.
- Bandhan Bank
- Manappuram
- SAIL
Stock Market Live: Nifty Put OI Peaks At 24,000 For August 25 Expiry
- The 24,000 strike emerged as the largest put open-interest zone in Nifty options for the August 25 expiry.
- Maximum Put open interest: 24,000.
Stock Market Live: Nifty August Futures Down 0.72% At 24,290.50
Nifty futures pointed to a weaker start, with August contracts trading at a premium to the cash index.
Nifty August futures down 0.72% to 24,290.50 at a premium of 59 points.
Stock Market Live: Jefferies Starts Anthem Bioscience With Rs 1,050 Target
Jefferies initiated coverage on Anthem Bioscience with a Buy rating, citing its manufacturing capabilities and project pipeline.
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 1050.
- Expects FY26–29E revenue/PAT CAGR of 18%/20%.
- Sees scale-up of existing contracts and a robust late-phase project pipeline.
- Highlights complex fermentation-based peptide capabilities.
Stock Market Live: HSBC Sees Upside Risks For Hindustan Zinc
HSBC retained its Buy rating on Hindustan Zinc and flagged potential upside to consensus estimates.
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 770.
- Sees an increasing disconnect between strong LME zinc prices and Hindustan Zinc's performance.
- Weakness in silver and potential government sell-down may have weighed on the stock.
- Strong LME zinc and improving silver prices, weak INR and strong sulphuric acid prices could lift consensus estimates.
Stock Market Live: Morgan Stanley Starts Adani Green At Overweight
Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Adani Green with an Overweight rating and a Rs 1,525 target price.
- Rating: Overweight
- Target price: Rs 1525.
- Sees strong execution at scale across clean technologies.
- Expects improving portfolio quality to support better cash flow.
- Sees one of the strongest capacity and earnings growth profiles in the sector.
Stock Market Live: Navin Fluorine Target At Rs 5,250, Kotak Retains Sell
Kotak Securities retained its Sell rating on Navin Fluorine while highlighting the company's CDMO and advanced materials plans.
- Rating: Sell
- Target price: Rs 5250.
- Continues to guide to 20–25% revenue CAGR over FY25–30.
- Retains a confident outlook for pharma CDMO.
- Sees advanced materials scaling up to Rs 1400 crore of revenues by FY35.
- Acknowledged near-term oversupply concerns in the Indian R-32 market.
Stock Market Live: Crompton Target Prices Diverge As Brokerages Assess Growth
Crompton Consumer drew mixed target-price actions from brokerages, with analysts focusing on premiumisation, new businesses and execution.
JPMorgan
- Rating: Neutral
- Target price: Cut to Rs 290 from Rs 307.
- Key reason: Ambitious growth aspirations make execution key; premiumisation, innovation and distribution expansion remain in focus.
Jefferies
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 330.
- Key reason: Targets 2x sales in five years with operating margin at 11–12%; premium fans mix has risen to 25%, while Solar and Wires are new products.
Citi
- Rating: Buy
- Target price: Rs 400.
- Key reason: Targets 15% CAGR over FY26–31 versus 10.7% over FY22–26, with new businesses expected to contribute 20% of FY31 revenue.
Stock Market Live: Niva Bupa Gets IRDAI Action Over FY25 EOM Breach
Morgan Stanley said IRDAI's action against Niva Bupa could reduce competitive intensity in the insurance sector.
- IRDAI directed Niva Bupa not to open any new place of business for six months from the date of the order.
- The action follows a breach of expense of management limits in FY25.
- Niva Bupa complied with EOM limits in FY26 and Q1FY27.
- The company is evaluating the order.
Stock Market Live: Manipal Health Revenue Rises 38%, Profit Falls 8%
Manipal Health Enterprises reported higher revenue and EBITDA but lower net profit for the quarter ended June.
Manipal Health Enterprises (Q1, Consolidated YoY)
- Revenue up 38.1% At Rs 3,091 Cr Vs Rs 2,238 Cr YoY
- EBITDA up 25.6% At Rs 737 Cr Vs Rs 586 Cr YoY
- EBITDA Margin At 23.8% Vs 26.2% YoY
- Net Profit down 7.5% At Rs 232 Cr Vs Rs 250 Cr YoY
- One-Time Cost Of Rs 15.5 Cr In Q1
Stock Market Live: Adani Power Wins Appeal In Rs 34.83 Crore Dispute
Adani Power received a favourable order from APTEL in its dispute with MERC over compensation.
- APTEL allowed the company's appeal and set aside the MERC order.
- MERC has been directed to recompute Change in Law compensation in line with APTEL's earlier judgment.
Stock Market Live: Power Grid Seeks Rs 40,000 Crore Borrowing Limit Hike
Power Grid has proposed a Rs 40,000 crore increase in its borrowing limits.
- Overall borrowing limit to rise to Rs 2.2 lakh crore.
- Domestic debt limit to increase to Rs 35,000 crore.
Stock Market Live: Tata Motors Restores Sanand Operations After Floods
Tata Motors has restored normal operations at its Sanand plants after flood-related disruption, with estimated damage of Rs 35–40 crore.
Stock Market Live: US Plans New Sanctions On Iran
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the United States will impose new sanctions on Iran and announce details next week, Reuters reported.
Bessent said the measures could reduce the need for further military operations.
Stock Market Live: Japan’s 20-Year Bond Yield Rises To 3.77%
Japan’s 20-year government bond yield rose six basis points to 3.77%.
Stock Market Live: Citi India’s Institutional Asset Book Crosses Rs 1 Lakh Crore
Citi India’s institutional clients asset book grew by more than 30% over the past year to exceed Rs 1 lakh crore, PTI reported.
The book increased by Rs 24,000 crore during the period, outpacing growth in the broader banking system.
Stock Market Live: General Atlantic Sells 8.75% Stake In KFin Technologies
General Atlantic sold more than 1.51 crore KFin Technologies shares at an average price of Rs 925 apiece through an open-market transaction, PTI reported. The deal was valued at about Rs 1,400 crore.
The transaction reduced General Atlantic’s stake in KFin Technologies to 13.14% from 21.89%.
Stock Market Live: IndiGo Delhi-Mangaluru Flight Delayed By Technical Snag
An IndiGo flight from Delhi to Mangaluru was delayed by nearly three hours after the pilot detected a technical issue during taxiing, PTI reported.
The flight returned to the bay and departed on another aircraft at 8.28 pm against its scheduled departure time of 5.30 pm.
Stock Market Live: Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath Appointed To RBI Board
Former ISRO Chairman S Somnath was appointed as a part-time, non-official director on the RBI’s central board for four years from August 20, 2026, PTI reported.
The RBI also reappointed Anand Mahindra as a part-time, non-official director for another four-year term.
Stock Market Live: Brent Holds Above $93, Heads For 5% Weekly Gain
Brent crude traded above $93 a barrel and was set to gain more than 5% for the week as US measures against Iran raised concerns about energy supplies. West Texas Intermediate slipped towards $86 after five sessions of gains.
Stock Market Live: US Treasury Yields Rise As Bond Rally Loses Momentum
The US 30-year Treasury yield rose six basis points to 5.25%, while the 10-year yield ended at 4.70%. Asian bonds opened lower as investors assessed whether measures to contain borrowing costs would provide lasting relief.
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said the government could expand its bond buyback programme.
Stock Market Live: US Benchmarks Head For Weekly Losses, Futures Hold Steady
The S&P 500 was down 1.9% for the week, while the Nasdaq Composite had lost 2.5%. The Dow declined 1.8% and was headed for a second straight weekly fall.
Dow futures gained 24 points, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures traded near the flatline.
Stock Market Live: Dow Drops 700 Points, S&P 500 And Nasdaq Fall
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell about 700 points, recording its largest single-session decline since July 29. The S&P 500 declined 0.9%, while the Nasdaq Composite lost 1%.
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Open Lower As US Treasury Yields Rise
Asian markets opened broadly lower on Friday after a sharp selloff on Wall Street, with rising longer-dated US Treasury yields weighing on sentiment.
South Korea’s Kospi fell 1.04%, Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 0.96% and Australia’s ASX 200 slipped 0.19%.
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