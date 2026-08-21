Who Was Nancy Kissinger? Wife of Ex- Secretary of State Passes Away At 92

Nancy Kissinger, the wife of former US Secretary of State Henry A. Kissinger, who accompanied him through decades of international diplomacy and later public life as a controversial elder statesman, died Thursday at her home in South Kent, Conn. She was 92. Her family announced her death.

Mrs. Kissinger also maintained an interest in philanthropy, international policy and cultural institutions. Her public role frequently placed her alongside her husband at diplomatic gatherings and international summits, while her own background in foreign-policy work gave her an understanding of the world in which he operated.

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Who was Nancy Kissinger?

Born Nancy Sharon Maginnes on April 13, 1934, in New York City, she grew up in White Plains, N.Y. She graduated from Mount Holyoke College in 1955 with a bachelor's degree in history and later pursued graduate studies at Harvard University and the Sorbonne, as per NYT.

Before marrying Henry Kissinger, she worked for New York Gov. Nelson Rockefeller as an aide and researcher. She later became director of international studies for Rockefeller's Commission on Critical Choices for Americans, developing a career focused on foreign affairs and international policy.

She married Henry Kissinger on March 30, 1974, in Arlington, Va., while he was serving as secretary of state. After their marriage, she traveled extensively with him on diplomatic missions and international trips, becoming a familiar figure in the world of American foreign policy.

When Mr. Kissinger left government in 1977, the couple remained prominent in Washington and New York society. They regularly appeared at state dinners, embassy receptions, Republican White House events, museum openings, fashion shows and charity fund-raisers.

New York City was their principal home, while a 300-acre estate in South Kent, Conn., served as their retreat from their demanding social and public lives beginning in the early 1980s.

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Henry Kissinger died in November 2023 at the age of 100. Nancy Kissinger remained closely associated with his public legacy until her death.

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