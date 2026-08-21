What 'Regular' And 'Direct' Plans Actually Mean On Your Mutual Fund Investing App

Open any mutual fund on an investing app and one message is likely to greet you straight away: Direct Plan or Regular Plan?

The fund itself may be the same in both cases, with the same manager, investment approach and basket of shares or bonds. Yet, the Net Asset Values (NAV) are not identical, nor are the returns generated for investors.

Both plans invest in the same stocks, bonds or other assets. The only real difference is how you buy the units and who gets paid along the way.

Regular Plan

A regular plan is typically bought through an intermediary, such as a mutual fund distributor, bank, broker or financial advisor. The intermediary may help the investor select schemes, complete the investment process and provide other services.

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The mutual fund company pays a commission to the distributor for bringing and servicing investors. This commission is generally included within the scheme's expenses, which means the regular plan usually has a higher expense ratio than its direct plan counterpart.

Direct Plan

A direct plan allows an investor to invest directly with the Asset Management Company (AMC), without involving a distributor.

Since there is no distributor commission to be paid, the direct plan generally has a lower expense ratio.

Over time, this cost difference can contribute to a slightly higher return for investors, assuming both plans are tracking the same portfolio.

Why Expense Ratio Matters So Much

The expense ratio is the annual fee the fund charges to manage your money. In a regular plan, part of that fee goes towards paying the distributor's commission. In a direct plan, that commission is removed, so the expense ratio drops, often by 0.5% to 1% (or more) per year, depending on the category.

That may sound small, but mutual fund returns compound. A difference of even 0.75% per year can add up to lakhs of rupees over a decade or two on a reasonably sized portfolio.

Why Are The NAVs Different?

This is one of the most common points of confusion.

Even though the regular and direct versions invest in the same portfolio, their NAVs usually differ because their expenses differ. Since the direct plan has lower distribution-related costs, it can have a different expense structure and, consequently, a different NAV and return history.

Both sets of investors are participating in the same investment strategy. The difference is primarily the cost of accessing that strategy.

Despite their different names, regular and direct plans belong to the same mutual fund scheme. The portfolio, fund manager and investment strategy remain unchanged. The key distinction lies in the expenses: regular plans include distribution costs, while direct plans do not.

By removing intermediary commissions, direct plans generally offer a leaner structure, making them a practical option for investors who prefer to take charge of their own portfolios and keep a greater portion of their investment returns.

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