Tata Motors Price Hike Alert: Cars, SUVs And EVs To Get Costlier From September 1 Check Details

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. will increase prices across its passenger vehicle portfolio by up to Rs 25,000 from September 1, 2026, the company said on Friday. The price revision will apply to both internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles and electric vehicles (EVs), covering the company's cars and SUVs.

Tata Motors said the extent of the increase will vary depending on the model and variant. The automaker attributed the price hike to rising input costs and sustained inflationary pressures.

"While TMPV continues to absorb a significant portion of these increases, a part of the impact is being passed on to customers through this adjustment," the company said in its regulatory filing.

Tata Motors added that the revision has been structured to maintain the overall value proposition of its offerings despite the increase in prices.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 1.

Tata Motors recently offered a range of discounts across its passenger vehicle lineup in August, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards and Freedom Celebration offers. The highest benefits, exceeding Rs 3.5 lakh, are available on select MY2025 Tata Curvv EV units.

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The price hike announcement comes a day after EV leasing platform Drivn signing an initial pact with Tata Motors to explore lease-based deployment of electric commercial vehicles for fleet operators.

Under this partnership, Drivn will offer customised leasing solutions for Tata Motors' eCV portfolio, enabling fleet operators to transition to EVs through simpler and customised financing solutions.

Drivn, which owns, finances and leases heavy-duty ECVs such as trucks and buses, offers operating lease solutions tailored to commercial fleet operators.

ALSO READ: Tata Motors August Discounts: Up To Rs 3.5 Lakh Off On Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon And More

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