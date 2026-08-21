Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link: Indian On FBI's Most Wanted List - Check Details

The US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is seeking an Indian national identified as Kamal over his alleged links to the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group, according to federal authorities. Kamal has been placed on the FBI's wanted fugitives list and faces charges related to an alleged extortion conspiracy.



According to the FBI, Kamal is accused of being involved in a criminal organisation that allegedly conspired to interfere with commerce through extortion. The agency describes the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group as a transnational criminal organisation that originated in Punjab, India, and has operated in the United States, including California's Central District.

ALSO READ: Proposed H-1B Worker Fee Update Clears White House Review Hurdle



A federal arrest warrant was issued for Kamal on July 1, 2026, by the US District Court for the Central District of California in Los Angeles. He is wanted on a federal charge of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by extortion.



The FBI has appealed to the public for information that could help locate Kamal. Authorities have asked anyone with relevant information to contact their nearest FBI office, a US embassy or consulate, or submit a tip through the agency's online reporting system.



The development comes as US authorities intensify their focus on alleged transnational organised crime networks with links to India. Investigators have been pursuing individuals allegedly associated with the Lawrence Bishnoi and Jaggu Bhagwanpuria gangs, which authorities have linked to criminal activities including extortion.



The case highlights growing cooperation between US law-enforcement agencies and international authorities in tackling organised crime networks that allegedly operate across national borders. Kamal's current whereabouts were not specified in the information released by the FBI.

ALSO READ: Who Was Nancy Kissinger? Wife of Ex- Secretary of State Passes Away At 92

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.