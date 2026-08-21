Proposed H-1B Worker Fee Update Clears White House Review Hurdle

A Department of Homeland Security proposal governing petition fees for H-1B workers received approval from the White House, signaling public release soon.

The Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs cleared the DHS proposal (RIN: 1615-AD20) for the visa program heavily used by the tech sector Wednesday.

DHS is advancing the rule amid a slew of Trump administration moves targeting the H1-B program, most notably a $100,000 fee added last year for workers hired from outside the US.

ALSO READ: H-1B Workers Could Lose 60-Day Job Loss Grace Period Under New US Immigration Plan: What It Means For Indians

The agency also sent final regulation (RIN 1615-AC93) to the White House updating fee requirements for the EB-5 investor visa program. A proposal published in October would reduce I-526 petition fees for immigrant investors and codify provisions of a 2022 reauthorization law.

ALSO READ: H-1B Blacklist: US Debars Four Companies Over 'Willful' Labor Violations

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.