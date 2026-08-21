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Surprise Rejig At Colgate: Prabha Narasimhan Promoted, Manish Anandani Appointed As MD And CEO

Anandani will take charge as CEO from September 28, succeeding Prabha Narasimhan, who has resigned from her role as MD and CEO, according to an exchange filing.Narasimhan has stepped down from her role a year prior to teh end of her tenure.

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Surprise Rejig At Colgate: Prabha Narasimhan Promoted, Manish Anandani Appointed As MD And CEO
Source: AI Generated

Colgate-Palmolive India MD and CEO Prabha Narasimhan has resigned from her role on August 21, a year prior to the end of her tenure, as per an exchange filing. The company has appointed Manish Anandani as Managing Director and CEO for a five-year term, as the company announced a leadership transition at the top. Anandani will take charge as CEO from September 28.

Narasimhan will continue with the company in a new role as Executive Vice President – Marketing, Asia Pacific.

Anandani brings 30 years of experience spanning sales, marketing, general management and senior leadership roles. He joins Colgate from Kenvue, formerly Johnson & Johnson Consumer Health, where he was Managing Director for India and South Asia.

This is also a return to Colgate for Anandani. He first joined Colgate-Palmolive in 2005 as a Regional Manager and went on to hold several roles across India, Indochina and the company's corporate office before leaving in 2018. His last role at Colgate was World Wide Director in the Global Customer Development function, where he worked on strengthening global capabilities in retail marketing and shopper development.

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