Welspun Share Price Surges Over 9% To 52-Week High After Bagging Rs 17,200 Crore Order

Welspun Corp share price jumped over 9% to a 52-week high in early trade on Friday, after the company secured the largest single order in its history. Welspun shares surged as much as 9.41% to a fresh high of Rs 2,192.70 apiece on the BSE.

Welspun Corp said it bagged order worth $1.8 billion, or approx. Rs 17,200 crore, for the supply of pipes from its manufacturing facility in the United States of America.

The order will be executed between FY 2028 & FY 2029, Welspun Corp said in a regulatory filing on August 20.

With this order, the company's global order book stands at a record $4.4 billion (~ Rs 42,100 crore) — the highest in its history.

Welspun Corp is a leading global steel pipe manufacturer, serving oil and gas, water and infra end-markets globally. It operates integrated plants across India, US and Saudi Arabia.

During the first quarter of FY27, the company's net profit rose 42% year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 499 crore, led by strong operating leverage. It saw one-time gain of Rs 548 crore from EPIC stake sale.

The company's revenue in Q1FY27 grew 15% YoY to Rs 4,081 crore.

Its EBITDA during the June quarter increased 35% YoY to its highest ever of Rs 756 crore, while EBITDA margin improved by 270 bps to 18.5%.

At 9:20 AM, Welspun share price was trading 7.49% higher at Rs 2,154.15 apiece on the BSE.

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