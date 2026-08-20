Tata Motors August Discounts: Up To Rs 3.5 Lakh Off On Curvv EV, Harrier EV, Nexon And More

Tata Motors is offering a range of discounts across its passenger vehicle lineup in August, including cash discounts, exchange bonuses, scrappage benefits, loyalty rewards and Freedom Celebration offers. The highest benefits, exceeding Rs 3.5 lakh, are available on select MY2025 Tata Curvv EV units.

The final benefits may vary depending on the dealership, location, model year, variant and vehicle availability.

Tiago And Tigor

The newly launched Tiago facelift is not eligible for official discounts this month. However, Tata Motors is offering benefits on the pre-facelift Tiago and Tigor, excluding the XE variants.

Eligible models receive a Rs 15,000 cash discount, along with either a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus or a Rs 15,000 scrappage benefit. Select pre-facelift Tiago units are also eligible for an additional Rs 5,000 Freedom Celebration benefit.

The pre-facelift Tiago EV receives total benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh.

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Altroz

The Altroz is available with benefits of up to Rs 35,000, including cash-related and Freedom Celebration offers. Buyers can also receive a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus or up to Rs 20,000 under the scrappage scheme.

Punch And Punch EV

The ICE-powered Punch does not have an official discount this month. However, the pre-facelift Punch EV is available with benefits of up to Rs 1.45 lakh, subject to stock availability.

Nexon And Nexon EV

The Nexon ICE is available with a cash discount of up to Rs 55,000, along with a Rs 15,000 exchange bonus or a scrappage benefit of up to Rs 20,000.

The Nexon EV receives total benefits of up to Rs 45,000.

Curvv And Curvv EV

The Tata Curvv is available with a Rs 30,000 cash discount, a Rs 40,000 exchange bonus, a Rs 45,000 scrappage benefit and loyalty benefits of up to Rs 50,000 for eligible Tata customers.

The biggest discounts, however, are available on MY2025 Curvv EV stock, where combined benefits exceed Rs 3.5 lakh.

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Sierra

The Sierra ICE is eligible for scrappage benefits of up to Rs 30,000, along with loyalty benefits on select variants. The Sierra EV does not have any official discounts this month.

Harrier, Safari And Harrier EV

The Harrier and Safari are available with a Rs 10,000 cash discount, a Rs 25,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 35,000 scrappage benefit.

The Harrier EV receives benefits under the Freedom Celebration scheme of up to Rs 1 lakh, along with a Rs 50,000 exchange bonus and a Rs 75,000 scrappage benefit. Existing Tata EV owners can also receive loyalty benefits of up to Rs 1 lakh, while additional benefits are available for eligible Tata ICE customers.

Corporate Offers

Tata Motors is also offering additional corporate discounts on select variants for eligible employees of Tata Group companies.

Disclaimer: The offers mentioned above are indicative and may vary depending on the city, dealership, stock availability, model year, variant and customer eligibility. Buyers should confirm the exact benefits available with their nearest Tata Motors dealership before making a purchase decision.

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