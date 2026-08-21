Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

The allotment status for Sunshine Pictures IPO is expected to be finalised on Aug. 21. The Rs 282.14 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 105.81 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 22.22% listing gain.

Sunshine Pictures IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Sunshine Pictures IPO stood at Rs 80 as of 7:30 a.m. on Aug. 21. It indicates an estimated listing price of Rs 440 (cap price + today's GMP) apiece at a premium of 22.22% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Bigshare, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Monday, Aug 24. Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

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How To Check Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Step 1: Visit the BSE IPO allotment page: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.

Step 2: Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Step 3: Next, select “SUNSHINE PICTURES LIMITED” from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Step 5: Fill in the captcha for verification and click on the “Search” button.

Step 6: Once done, it will show your allotment status.

How to check Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Status On NSE?

Step 1: Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website: https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids.

Step 2: Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Step 3: Then, pick the company symbol ‘SUNSHINE' from the dropdown list.

Step 4: Enter your PAN or Application Number and click “Submit.”

Step 5: Your share allotment status will appear on the screen.

How to check Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Status On Bigshare Services?

Follow the below steps to know whether you got the Sunshine Pictures public issue IPO allotment or not:

Step 1: Visit to the Bigshare Services IPO allotment page: Bigshare IPO Allotment and choose any one server.

Step 2: Select the company name as Sunshine Pictures Ltd. from the drop-down menu.

Step 3: Now, choose to enter either your PAN number, IPO Application number, or Beneficiary id.

Step 4: Enter details as per the selected option.

Step 5: Once done, tap on the ‘Search' option

Step 6: The allotment status, showing the shares applied by you and shares allotted to you, will be displayed on the screen.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Listing Date

Shares of Sunshine Pictures IPO will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug 25, 2026.

Also Read: Lalithaa Jewellery Mart IPO Allotment Finalised: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

What's Next After IPO Allotment?

If Shares Are Allotted

Once the allotment is finalised, investors can check whether shares have been credited to their Demat accounts. Given the issue's heavy oversubscription, investors may receive fewer shares than they applied for, depending on the category-wise basis of allotment. For successful applicants, shares are scheduled to be credited on August 21, 2026, with the applicable amount adjusted against the shares allotted.

If Shares Are Not Allotted

Investors who do not receive any shares can expect the blocked amount to be released or unblocked as per the issue schedule on August 21, 2026. Heavy oversubscription can increase the likelihood of non-allotment, particularly when demand significantly exceeds the number of shares on offer.

Can You Buy the Sunshine Pictures Stock After Listing?

Investors who miss out on the allotment may consider buying the stock after listing. However, the market price could differ significantly from the IPO price, depending on listing-day demand and broader market conditions. Investors should therefore assess the stock's valuation and market performance before making any investment decision.

Sunshine Pictures IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO of Sunshine Pictures was subscribed 105.81 times on Aug. 20, 2026 on the third and final day of bidding.

QIBs: 123.52 times

123.52 times NIIs: 197.04 times

197.04 times RIIs: 56.60 times

Sunshine Pictures IPO is a book build issue of Rs 282.14 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 0.48 crore shares aggregating to Rs 172.80 crore and offer for sale (OFS) of 0.30 crore shares worth Rs 109.34 crore.

The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 342 to Rs 360 per share.

The lot size for an application is 41 shares. This means retail investors are required to bid a minimum amount of Rs 14,760 (based on the upper price band).

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