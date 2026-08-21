Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

Shankesh Jewellers IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Aug. 21. The Rs 367.18 crore mainboard issue was subscribed 2.80 times, while the latest GMP indicates a potential 5.38% listing gain.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO GMP, Expected Listing Price

The latest GMP for the Shankesh Jewellers IPO stood at Rs 5 as of 8:00 a.m. on Aug. 21. It indicates a listing price of Rs 98 apiece at a premium of 5.38% on the upper limit of the price band.

Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.

Applicants can check their Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment Status through the websites of BSE, NSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar to the issue.

Following the finalisation of allotment, refunds for unsuccessful applicants are expected to be processed on Aug. 24.

Shares will be credited to the Demat accounts of successful investors on the same day.

ALSO READ: Sunshine Pictures IPO Allotment Today: Check Status, GMP And Listing Date

How To Check Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On BSE

Visit the BSE IPO allotment page here - BSE IPO Allotment

Choose the issue type as “Equity”.

Select “Shankesh Jewellers Ltd.” from the dropdown menu.

Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

Complete the captcha for verification.

Click on the “Search” button to check your allotment status.

How To Check Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On NSE

Visit the IPO allotment page on the NSE website here - NSE IPO Allotment

Select “Equity & SME IPO bid details”.

Pick the company symbol 'SHANKESH' from the dropdown list.

Enter your PAN and Application Number.

Click “Submit” to check your share allotment status.

How To Check Shankesh Jewellers IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies

Visit the KFinTech IPO allotment page here: KfinTech IPO Allotment

From the dropdown menu, choose “Shankesh Jewellers Ltd.” as the IPO name.

Select one of the available identification options – PAN number, Application number or DP ID/client ID.

Enter the details based on the option you selected.

Click on the “Submit” button.

Your IPO allotment status will be displayed on the screen.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Listing Date

Shares of Shankesh Jewellers will list on NSE and BSE with a tentative listing date fixed as Aug. 25.

Shankesh Jewellers IPO Final Subscription Status

The IPO was subscribed 2.80 times overall.

QIBs: 1.32 times

1.32 times NIIs: 5.68 times

5.68 times RIIs: 2.42 times

Shankesh Jewellers IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 367.18 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 2.95 crore shares aggregating to Rs 274.18 crore and an offer for sale of 1 crore shares worth Rs 93 crore. The IPO had fixed its price band at Rs 88-Rs 93 per share.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.