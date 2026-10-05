AFC Nations League May Change Asia's World Cup Route: What It Means For India?

The Asian Football Confederation is preparing a new Nations League that could significantly change how the Asian teams compete for the FIFA World Cup and the Asian Cup.

The proposed biennial tournament is expected to begin in 2030 and will include all 47 AFC member associations. Teams will be divided into three tiers, with the competition aimed at providing more meaningful international fixtures and a clearer route to World Cup qualification.

However, for India, the new system could also mean that it will first have to earn promotion to the top tier before it can directly compete for World Cup qualification.

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How Will The AFC Nations League Work?

The basic idea is to create three competitive levels across Asia, replacing the continent's existing patchwork of qualifying groups. Under the proposed format, Tier 1 and Tier 2 will have 18 teams each, while Tier 3 will feature 11 teams, according to NDTV Sports.

To determine the initial structure, a pilot competition has been proposed for 2028-29. The results of this transition competition will also help decide which teams are placed in each division.

From the 2032-33 edition, World Cup qualification will be linked to the Nations League.

Tier 1 teams will play 12 matches, with six at home and six away. The top six teams will qualify directly for the World Cup, while teams finishing seventh to 10th will enter the playoff.

Two direct World Cup spots and one intercontinental playoff slot will still be available.

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What Does It Mean For India?

For India, the first question will be where the team starts in the new system.

The AFC won't just use the FIFA rankings to sort out divisions. The structure will also be determined through the outcome of the transition competition in 2028-29.

The new system could help India get more meaningful international matches rather than rely heavily on friendlies. That could be very useful for the Indian side to develop.”

A Tough Challenge For Asia

However, implementing such a format across Asia will not be easy.

The continent's enormous size means long-distance travel could be exhausting and expensive for teams. At the same time, an already packed global football calendar could put additional pressure on players and national teams.

For India, the Nations League could open a new route towards World Cup qualification, but it cannot fast-track the country's path to the tournament.

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