Uruguay Team Play Cricket At Eden Gardens; Visit Victoria Memorial, St Paul's Cathedral

The Uruguay football team has arrived in Kolkata ahead of its international friendly against India on October 6, with the two-time FIFA World Cup champions taking some time out to explore the city before their much-anticipated clash.

The Uruguay players visited the iconic Eden Gardens on Sunday, where they tried their hand at cricket.

The football stars were seen enjoying a light-hearted session with the bat and ball at one of India's most famous sporting venues.

ALSO READ: India Vs Brazil: Carlo Ancelotti's Selecao Cruise Past Blue Tigers 4-0 In International Football Friendly At Salt Lake Stadium In Kolkata

The visit to Eden Gardens also carried a touch of history, with Uruguay having played at the venue during the inaugural Nehru Cup in 1982. The South American side won the tournament and is now returning to Kolkata after more than four decades.

Apart from their cricketing experience, the Uruguay team also explored some of Kolkata's well-known landmarks, including the Victoria Memorial and St Paul's Cathedral, as part of their visit to the city.

The team will now turn its attention back to football as it prepares to face India at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan on October 6.

ALSO READ: Manchester City Whistleblower Rui Pinto To Lose Witness Protection, Says He Has Received 'Multiple Death Threats'

Uruguay, ranked 20th in the FIFA rankings, is coached by former Manchester United and Atletico Madrid forward Diego Forlán. Forlán also played in the Indian Super League (ISL), featuring for Mumbai City FC during the 2016 season.

The match will be India's second major fixture in Kolkata in the space of three days after the Blue Tigers faced Brazil on October 3, where they lost by 4-0.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.