Augmont Enterprises IPO Opens Today: 10 Key Things To Know Before You Subscribe

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Anand Rathi Report

Augmont Enterprises IPO: Here are the 10 key things to know before investing

1. IPO Dates

The IPO opens for subscription today, August 21, 2026, and closes on Aug. 25, 2026. The shares will be listed on both NSE and BSE .

2. Price Band

An integrated precious metals and gold-tech company has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 750-788 per share with a face value of Rs 5 per share.

3. IPO Size

Augmont Enterprises is a mainboard public issue worth Rs 825 crore at the upper price band. It comprises a fresh issue of Rs 620 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of RS 205 crore by existing shareholders.

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4. Lot size and minimum investment

Investors can bid for a minimum of 19 shares and in multiples thereafter. At the upper price band, the minimum investment required is Rs 14,972.

5. Object of the Issue

The company plans to use the proceeds from the fresh issue primarily for:

Funding future working capital requirements

Procurement and inventory maintenance

Funding advance margin requirements for inventory procurement

General corporate purposes.

6.BRLMs

Nuvama Wealth Management, Intensive Fiscal Services, JM Financial and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors are the book running lead managers to the issue, while MUFG Intime India is the registrar of the offer.

7. About the Company

Augmont Enterprises Ltd. is an integrated precious metals and gold-tech company operating across the gold and silver value chain, including procurement, refining, bullion trading, jewellery manufacturing, international sales, digital gold, gold SIPs, precious-metal loans and consumer-focused offerings. The company operates the Augmont SPOT bullion platform and the Augmont Gold For All platform.

8. Financial Performance

Augmont has reported strong growth over the last three fiscals:

Revenue from operations rose to Rs 94,186 crore in FY26 from Rs 66,231 crore in FY25 and Rs 34,922 crore in FY24.

Consolidated profit after tax increased to Rs 348 crore in FY26 from Rs 227 crore in FY25 and Rs 76 crore in FY24.

Revenue grew 42.2% YoY in FY26.

9. Key strategies

Expansion of Enterprise and International Sales.

Facilitate the sale of lab grown diamonds

Scale their Consumer Business through their Consumer-Focused Offerings

Strengthen Procurement, Refining and Manufacturing Operations.

10. Key risks

Technology and cybersecurity risk

Precious metal price volatility:

Bullion procurement risk:

High working capital requirements

Capacity under-utilization risk: Refining capacity utilization remained low at 0.93% in Rudrapur, 8.53% in Mumbai and 47.07% in Jaipur in FY26.

Thin operating margin risk

Geographic concentration risk

Negative operating cash flow risk

Brokerage view

Anand Rathi believes Augmont is well positioned to benefit from the increasing formalisation and digitalisation of India's gold and silver market, supported by its integrated bullion platform, refining capabilities, strong distribution network and growing consumer business.

It has recommended"Subscribe for Long Term" for the IPO.

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Anand Rathi Augmont Ipo.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

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