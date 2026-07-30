Vande Mataram Bill Passed In Lok Sabha: Here's What The Legislation Changes

Parliament on Thursday passed the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill, 2026, extending the same statutory protection to Vande Mataram as is currently accorded to the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana. The legislation provides that acts deemed insulting to the national song will attract penalties of up to three years' imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Moving the Bill in Parliament, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the amendment goes beyond a legislative change and reflects India's cultural heritage, national identity and the values of the freedom movement.

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"This Bill is not merely a legislative amendment, but it represents India's cultural heritage, national identity, and the ideals of the country's freedom struggle," Rai said while replying to the discussion.

He said Vande Mataram was "not just a song, but the voice of the nation's soul," and noted that it inspired freedom fighters during India's independence movement.

Recalling a historical episode, Rai said Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel had requested Pandit Omkarnath Thakur to render the complete Vande Mataram on All India Radio at 6:30 a.m. on August 15, 1947, marking the country's first Independence Day.

According to the minister, the amendment would further strengthen the ideals of unity, respect and the legacy of India's freedom struggle. The Bill, however, drew criticism from the Opposition.

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Participating in the debate, DMK MP K Kanimozhi opposed the legislation, alleging that it would create divisions among people across the country.

Backing the Bill, BJP MP Sambit Patra said the legislation was significant and highlighted that the Centre has been observing a year-long commemoration marking the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram since November last year. He said the amendment gives the national song statutory legal protection.

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