19% Credit vs 10% GDP: Prof Flags Inflation>Rupee Risk, Urges RBI To Rein In Bank Credit

India's rapid credit expansion could pose a growing inflation risk, with bank lending rising much faster than nominal economic growth, according to Prasanna Tantri, a finance professor at the Indian School of Business.
The professor has urged policymakers to prioritise controlling credit growth, warning that unchecked lending could create inflationary pressures across the economy.
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In a post on X, Tantri pointed to the Reserve Bank of India's latest update, which showed bank credit growing at 19.1%, against nominal GDP growth of approximately 10-11%.
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RBI's latest update says that bank credit is growing at 19.1% when nominal economic growth is around 10–11%. What is the extra credit financing? In my view, credit growth relative to nominal GDP growth is the single most important macroeconomic indicator policymakers should track today. Bank lending creates deposits and expands money supply. RBI-created reserves provide the liquidity “raw material” supporting this process. The roots of this expansion lie in reserve money creation over the past two years, well before FCNR. Our foremost policy objective should be to restrain this expansion. Bring credit growth down to 13–14% as a first step, then align it more closely with nominal GDP growth. We must ask whether credit is expanding productive capacity or simply financing demand that supply cannot meet. The exchange rate is not our biggest macroeconomic problem. The risk of sustained inflation is. Act before the inflation genie escapes the bottle and expectations become entrenched. Waiting for inflation to worsen will make the eventual adjustment more painful. It is still not too late. But we need to act now. https://t.co/Gk328mdayD— Prasanna Tantri (@TantriPrasanna) October 31, 2026
Mr. Tantri questioned the source of the additional credit and argued that the gap between lending growth and economic expansion should be a key indicator for policymakers.
Tantri said bank lending generates deposits and expands the money supply, while RBI-created reserves provide the liquidity required to support this process. He argued that the expansion has roots in reserve money creation over the past two years.
He suggested bringing credit growth down to 13-14% initially before aligning it more closely with nominal GDP growth.
Tantri also raised concerns about whether lending was financing productive economic activity or simply meeting demand that existing supply could not fulfil.
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RBI Lending and Deposit Rates Show Mixed Movement
Separately, the RBI's October 30 update on scheduled commercial banks showed that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on outstanding rupee loans remained unchanged at 8.96% in September 2026.
However, the WALR on fresh loans declined to 8.51% from 8.61% in August. The one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) also eased to 8.55% in October from 8.61% in September.
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