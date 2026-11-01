F1 Mexico GP Final Race Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City for the 19th race weekend of the 2026 season, with the drivers set to battle it out at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.
Lewis Hamilton will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after delivering a stunning final lap in qualifying for Ferrari. The seven-time world champion beat Mercedes' George Russell by just 0.009 seconds to secure his first pole position with Ferrari.
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LEWIS HAMILTON IS ON POLE POSITION IN MEXICO! 🥇🙌 QUICKEST BY 0.009s! 👏 #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/kKsBw4rMB0
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay— Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2026
Charles Leclerc completed the top three, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start fourth after Max Verstappen's grid penalty.
ALSO READ: Kimi Antonelli On Brink Of F1 History: All Title Scenarios Explained Ahead Of Mexico GP
The race will be held over 71 laps of the 4.304-kilometre circuit, with the high-altitude venue known for its long start-finish straight and the famous stadium section.
F1 Mexico GP: Date
The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 1.
F1 Mexico GP: Time
The race will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.
F1 Mexico GP: Venue
The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.
The circuit is 4.304 kilometres long and will host the race over 71 laps, covering a total distance of 305.354 kilometres.
Where the championship contenders will line up on today's grid 👇 #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/rd3Y6czVjl— Formula 1 (@F1) November 1, 2026
F1 Mexico GP: Qualifying Results
Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for Ferrari with a time of 1:16.514, narrowly beating George Russell, who finished just 0.009 seconds behind.
Charles Leclerc qualified third, while Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli completed the top five.
The qualifying session also saw McLaren's Oscar Piastri eliminated in Q2, leaving him 13th on the grid.
The Top 3 in Quali! 😊 1. Hamilton 🥇 2. Russell 🥈 3. Leclerc 🥉 #F1 #MexicoGP https://t.co/KdjNympD6s— Formula 1 (@F1) October 31, 2026
F1 Mexico GP: Top 10 Qualifying Results
|Position
|Driver
|Team
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Ferrari
|2
|George Russell
|Mercedes
|3
|Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|4
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|5
|Kimi Antonelli
|Mercedes
|6
|Lando Norris
|McLaren
|7
|Isack Hadjar
|Red Bull
|8
|Liam Lawson
|Racing Bulls
|9
|Arvid Lindblad
|Racing Bulls
|10
|Pierre Gasly
|Alpine
F1 Mexico GP: Starting Grid
Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position with George Russell alongside him on the front row.
Charles Leclerc will start from third, with Kimi Antonelli promoted to fourth after a one-place penalty for Max Verstappen.
Liam Lawson was also barred from qualifying after his car was found to have contravened the technical regulations. He will begin at the back of the grid.
F1 Mexico GP: Live Telecast In India
The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will be available for live telecast in India on TATA Play FanCode Sports.
F1 Mexico GP: Live Streaming In India
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Fans in India can watch the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.
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