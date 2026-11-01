F1 Mexico GP Final Race Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch In India

Formula 1 heads to Mexico City for the 19th race weekend of the 2026 season, with the drivers set to battle it out at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez.

Lewis Hamilton will start the Mexico City Grand Prix from pole position after delivering a stunning final lap in qualifying for Ferrari. The seven-time world champion beat Mercedes' George Russell by just 0.009 seconds to secure his first pole position with Ferrari.

Charles Leclerc completed the top three, while championship leader Kimi Antonelli will start fourth after Max Verstappen's grid penalty.

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The race will be held over 71 laps of the 4.304-kilometre circuit, with the high-altitude venue known for its long start-finish straight and the famous stadium section.

F1 Mexico GP: Date

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, November 1.

F1 Mexico GP: Time

The race will begin at 1:30 AM IST on Monday, November 2.

F1 Mexico GP: Venue

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will take place at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez in Mexico City, Mexico.

The circuit is 4.304 kilometres long and will host the race over 71 laps, covering a total distance of 305.354 kilometres.

F1 Mexico GP: Qualifying Results

Lewis Hamilton secured pole position for Ferrari with a time of 1:16.514, narrowly beating George Russell, who finished just 0.009 seconds behind.

Charles Leclerc qualified third, while Max Verstappen and Kimi Antonelli completed the top five.

The qualifying session also saw McLaren's Oscar Piastri eliminated in Q2, leaving him 13th on the grid.

F1 Mexico GP: Top 10 Qualifying Results

Position Driver Team 1 Lewis Hamilton Ferrari 2 George Russell Mercedes 3 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull 5 Kimi Antonelli Mercedes 6 Lando Norris McLaren 7 Isack Hadjar Red Bull 8 Liam Lawson Racing Bulls 9 Arvid Lindblad Racing Bulls 10 Pierre Gasly Alpine

F1 Mexico GP: Starting Grid

Lewis Hamilton will start from pole position with George Russell alongside him on the front row.

Charles Leclerc will start from third, with Kimi Antonelli promoted to fourth after a one-place penalty for Max Verstappen.

Liam Lawson was also barred from qualifying after his car was found to have contravened the technical regulations. He will begin at the back of the grid.

F1 Mexico GP: Live Telecast In India

The 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix will be available for live telecast in India on TATA Play FanCode Sports.

F1 Mexico GP: Live Streaming In India

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Fans in India can watch the 2026 Mexico City Grand Prix live on the FanCode app and website with an active subscription.

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