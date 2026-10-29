Food Inflation Hits 7.74%, Onion Prices Surge 108%. Can The Rate Hike Contain Price Pressures?

Food inflation surged to 7.74% in September, pushing headline inflation to 5.54% as onion prices more than doubled and sugar prices climbed 30%. With the RBI raising the repo rate by 25 basis points, the focus is now on whether tighter monetary policy can contain persistent price pressures and prevent them from spreading across the economy.

According to the Finance Ministry's Monthly Economic Review, higher food prices drove the increase in headline inflation in September, while core inflation also edged up to 4.33% from 4.16% in August.

Onion prices recorded a sharp 108% surge, while sugar prices rose 30%, adding to the pressure on household budgets. Edible oil prices also remained under pressure, highlighting the continuing challenges in bringing food-price inflation under control.

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The inflationary environment has been further complicated by rising global commodity prices. Brent crude prices climbed 71.8% year-on-year in September, while global wheat prices increased 48.4%, adding to concerns over imported inflation and food-price pressures.

Against this backdrop, the Reserve Bank of India raised the repo rate by 25 basis points, signalling a shift towards calibrated monetary tightening. The move reflects the central bank's focus on containing inflationary pressures and limiting the risk of higher prices feeding into broader inflation.

However, the effectiveness of the rate hike in controlling inflation will depend on several factors, including the management of liquidity in the banking system and the extent to which elevated food and commodity prices spill over into other parts of the economy.

The Finance Ministry's review noted that around 64% of the items in the Consumer Price Index (CPI) basket continued to record inflation below 4%. This suggests that price pressures remain concentrated in certain categories, even as the overall inflation rate has moved higher.

The distinction is important for monetary policy. While higher interest rates can help moderate demand and contain secondary inflationary effects, they may have limited immediate impact on supply-driven increases in essential food items such as onions and sugar.

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The RBI's calibrated tightening approach will therefore need to be supported by effective liquidity management to prevent temporary price shocks from becoming entrenched inflation.

India's external position remains stable, according to the review. However, elevated global crude oil and wheat prices continue to pose risks to the domestic inflation outlook.

The key question is whether the latest rate hike will be sufficient to contain the broader impact of rising food prices. With food inflation at 7.74% and core inflation also inching higher, the RBI faces the challenge of preventing persistent price pressures from spreading while ensuring that monetary tightening remains measured.

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