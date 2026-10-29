Gold vs Silver On Dhanteras: Which Is Practical For A Small Investor?

Diwali, the festival of lights, is almost here. The celebrations kick off with Dhanteras, which falls on November 6 this year. On this day, people buy precious metals, including gold and silver.
For small investors working with a limited budget, choosing between the two involves more than tradition. Factors such as affordability, price volatility, liquidity and additional purchase costs can influence which metal makes more practical sense.
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Gold vs Silver: Which Offers Better Value?
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Gold: A Traditional Store of Value
Gold is often preferred by investors seeking to preserve wealth over the long term. It has an established market, enjoys strong demand in India and can generally be sold relatively easily.
Gold jewellery also involves making charges and applicable taxes, which can increase the overall purchase cost. Investors looking for financial returns may consider gold coins or bars, while digital gold and gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) offer alternative ways to gain exposure to the metal, subject to their respective risks and costs.
Also Read: Gold Price Dips Ahead Of Diwali: Can It Go Lower On Dhanteras? What To Expect
Silver: More Affordable, But Potentially More Volatile
Silver offers a lower entry point, allowing small investors to purchase a larger quantity with a modest budget. It also benefits from industrial demand, particularly from sectors such as solar energy, electronics and electric vehicles.
However, silver prices can be more volatile than gold prices because they respond to both investment demand and industrial activity. This can create opportunities but also increases the risk of short-term losses.
Physical silver purchases may also involve storage challenges, particularly when buying larger quantities. Investors should compare purity, premiums and resale terms before making a purchase.
Which Should Small Investors Choose This Dhanteras?
The choice depends on the investor's budget, financial goals and comfort with market fluctuations. Gold may be suitable for those prioritising wealth preservation and relatively stable demand, while silver may appeal to buyers seeking affordability and willing to accept higher volatility.
According to the National Institute of Securities Markets, ETFs can offer investors convenient access to precious metals while avoiding some of the storage and purity-related challenges associated with physical purchases.
Also Read: Received Rs 51,000 as a Diwali Gift? What You Need to Know About Tax on Cash Gifts
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