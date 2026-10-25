Deepinder Goyal’s Temple Wearable To Cost Rs 85,000, Pre Orders Open On November 1

Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal's wearable technology venture, Temple, is nearing its first commercial release, with early access invitations with a price range of Rs 85,000 for the first batch. The amount reportedly includes a lifetime subscription to the platform. Pre orders for Temple Batch 01 are scheduled to open on November 1, 2026. However, the company has not formally confirmed the reported price, and the final retail price may differ.



Temple Pre Orders To Open On November 1



According to reports, selected users have received early access invitations allowing them to order the device through the Temple app before the wider pre order window opens. The first batch will be limited, with each unit made by hand after an order is placed. Goyal has previously said that buyers should receive their devices within three months of placing an order. The company has not publicly confirmed the number of units planned for the first batch.



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What Is Temple And How Does It Work?



Temple is a wearable designed to monitor changes in blood flow to the brain. Unlike conventional fitness trackers that primarily measure activity, heart rate and sleep, the device uses optical sensors to track changes in cerebral blood flow, a metric the company calls BrainFlow. It also generates an Entropy score ranging from 1 to 250, intended to indicate physiological strain. Factors such as sleep, exercise, stress and caffeine may influence the score. The device attaches to the side of the head using single use adhesive strips called Grips. Temple is positioned as a wellness and research product, rather than a medical device intended to diagnose health conditions.



Temple Wearable Colours



The device is expected to be available in six colours: True Gold, Rose Gold, Black Mirror, Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk. Real Jade, Deep Blue and Purple Funk have been described as limited edition finishes, although availability may vary for the initial batch.



At Rs 85,000, Temple enters a premium wearable category where consumers will expect clear benefits beyond conventional fitness tracking. Its commercial prospects will depend on how effectively the device translates complex physiological readings into useful insights. The early access price has generated interest, but independent validation and the everyday usefulness of its data will be important factors in determining whether consumers are willing to pay a premium for brain monitoring technology.



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