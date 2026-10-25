Fauzi Teaser Controversy: 'What A Mockery Of Netaji,' Internet Slams Prabhas Film

Prabhas' upcoming film Fauzi has drawn criticism even before its theatrical release, with a section of viewers questioning its portrayal of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. The makers unveiled the teaser on October 23, coinciding with Prabhas' birthday. However, the glimpse has sparked an online debate over the use of historical figures to introduce and elevate the film's fictional protagonist.

In the teaser for Fauzi, a period spy drama set against the backdrop of India's struggle for independence, has sparked backlash, with viewers questioning a scene in which Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose is shown praising Prabhas' fictional character while speaking to German dictator Adolf Hitler.

Internet Reactions

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The teaser drew widespread reactions on social media, with several users criticising the makers for using real-life freedom fighters to build up a fictional character. Others defended the film, arguing that it is a work of fiction and should be viewed in that context.

One user wrote, "What is the point of including our national hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's AI-generated video showing him meeting Nazis for this third-grade movie promotion??"

Another person commented, "I strongly demand that a criminal case be filed against the makers for exploiting Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose to elevate and glorify Prabhas's character. How dare anyone even think of doing something so disrespectful? They must issue an immediate public apology and take this down at the earliest."

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"What a mockery you have made of Netaji @hanurpudi. He is not some side character to hype ur hero. Here he first says #Fauzi is the best spy we have and then reveals his location. Also tells that his code is based on the Gita; this is basically providing the decryption key," another user wrote.

Meanwhile, some Prabhas fans defended the film, pointing out that it tells a fictionalised story. Others expressed excitement about the actor's return in an action-packed period drama.

Fauzi Teaser: What Happens In The Film's First Glimpse?

The 2-minute-and-31-second teaser offers a glimpse into Prabhas' character, who appears to be a soldier from Kolkata willing to go to any lengths to protect his motherland. It opens with a meeting between Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose and German dictator Adolf Hitler during World War II.

While Bose's meeting with Hitler was based on historical events, the teaser presents a fictionalised conversation in which Bose discusses how he challenged the British using a code inspired by the Bhagavad Gita.

The teaser then introduces Prabhas as a lone rebel warrior. Featuring gunfights and high-octane action sequences, the actor's character is presented as "India's biggest rebel soldier".

One of the most striking moments comes towards the end, when Prabhas' character declares in a voice-over, "Abey oo firangi, main tera khoon lunga aur azaadi bhi chheen kar (Hey, you Britisher, I will draw your blood and snatch freedom from you, too)."

The dialogue establishes the character's rebellious streak and his determination to fight for India's independence.

Earlier, the makers also unveiled a poster offering a glimpse into the film's setting. It features a golden coin bearing Prabhas' profile in a military uniform, surrounded by flames. The tagline reads, "A Battalion Who Fights Alone. Most wanted since 1932."

About Fauzi

Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. The film is produced by Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar. Fauzi is scheduled to release in theatres on March 19, 2027.

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