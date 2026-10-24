KBC 18: Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi And Ravi Dubey To Join Amitabh BachchanFor Diwali Special Episode

Diwali celebrations are set to get more exciting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 viewers. The upcoming festive special episode will feature Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey, who will join legendary host Amitabh Bachchan for a fun-filled episode to promote their upcoming film, Ramayana.

A newly released promo offers a glimpse of the actors' time on the quiz show, with candid conversations and light-hearted moments.

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One such moment sees Amitabh Bachchan recalling his childhood Diwali celebrations and sharing a humorous memory of competing with neighbours to see whose firecrackers were louder.

The special episode promises a mix of nostalgia, entertainment and interesting conversations with the cast of the highly anticipated mythological epic.

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls His Childhood Diwali Memories

In the promo, Ranbir Kapoor asks Amitabh Bachchan whether he has any special memories of celebrating Diwali during his childhood.

The veteran actor responds with a humorous anecdote about how they would compete with their neighbours to burst the loudest firecrackers.

Recalling those days, Bachchan says, “Sir, Diwali ki keval yahi yaad rehti thi ki agar bagal wale ke yahan bomb phata hai, toh hamara bomb usse zyada tez hona chahiye” (The only thing one remembered about Diwali was that if a firecracker went off at a neighbour's place, ours had to be even louder).

The exchange offers a glimpse of the light-hearted moments viewers can expect when Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi and Ravie Dubey join the megastar on the hot seat.

When And Where To Watch The Diwali Special Episode?

Viewers can catch the Diwali special episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 which will air on Oct. 29 and 30 at 9 pm on Sony Entertainment Television. The episodes will also be available to stream on SonyLIV.

Sharing the promo, the makers wrote, “Diwali special with the cast of Ramayana! Dekhiye Kaun Banega Crorepati, 29th-30th October, Thurs-Fri raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision aur Sony LIV par.”

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All About Ramayana

Made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, the mythological saga is produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in association with Yash's Monster Mind Creations. Ramayana: Rise of a Legend a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic.

It will feature Ranbir Kapoor as Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. Sunny Deol will take on the role of Hanuman. Rakul Preet Singh appears as Surpanakha, with Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi and Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari.

Reportedly made on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the first instalment of the film is scheduled for a worldwide theatrical release on November 5 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam. The second instalment is expected to arrive in theatres in 2027 or 2028.

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