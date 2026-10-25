Elon Musk Announces $1 Tipping Feature On X Money As Platform Expands Digital Payments

Elon Musk has announced a new feature for X Money that will let users send $1 to another person by long-pressing the Like button on X.

Musk announced the feature in a post on X on October 25, he said that this could be a simple way for users to transfer small amounts of money directly to other users. The proposed functionality could make tipping creators and supporting content on the platform easier by integrating payments into an existing social media interaction.

The feature forms part of Musk's broader ambition to transform X, formerly known as Twitter, into an “everything app” that combines social networking, communications and financial services within a single platform.

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How the $1 tipping feature will work

X Money has officially launched in the United States, offering features like peer-to-peer transfers and an X Visa debit card for both physical and digital transactions. Access and available services remain subject to specific eligibility requirements.

Under the proposed system, users will be able to long-press the standard Like button on a post to initiate a $1 payment to its author through X Money.

However, details about the feature's wider availability, eligibility requirements and rollout schedule have not been fully disclosed.

The debit card can be linked to Apple Pay, allowing users to make contactless payments where supported. The service also promotes benefits related to international transactions, although applicable terms and conditions may vary.

These offers are subject to eligibility criteria and the applicable terms of the financial service.

For now, X Money's rollout is focused on the US market. The company has not announced an official launch date for India, where digital payments are widely used through services such as the Unified Payments Interface (UPI).

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