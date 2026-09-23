Cigarette Prices Hiked Again: Gold Flake Premium Gets Costlier — Check New Rates

Cigarette prices are on the rise again, with ITC raising the price of its Gold Flake Premium cigarettes in September, according to dealer checks.

The latest increase takes the price of a 10-cigarette pack to Rs 135 from Rs 125, an 8% increase.

This is the second price hike for Gold Flake Premium this year. The brand had earlier seen an 8.7% increase in June, when its price was raised from Rs 115 to Rs 125 for a pack of 10.

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Adding both hikes, Gold Flake Premium has become 17.4% more expensive this year, moving from Rs 115 to Rs 135 for a 10-cigarette pack.

NDTV Profit had reported in May that the brand was expected to see a cumulative price increase of around 17%.

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The latest increase comes as cigarette makers continue to pass on the impact of higher taxes introduced earlier this year. From February 1, 2026, cigarettes moved to a 40% GST rate alongside a new additional excise-duty structure, with the additional duty varying according to cigarette length and whether the cigarette is filtered.

ITC has already raised prices across several brands this year. In early September, dealer checks showed the price of a 20-cigarette pack of Classic Connect rising from Rs 390 to Rs 428, a 9.74% increase. Gold Flake Super Star prices rose from Rs 79 to Rs 89 for a 10-cigarette pack, or 12.66%.

In February, ITC had raised the price of Classic Connect from Rs 300 to Rs 360, and then to Rs 390, while Gold Flake Super Star rose from Rs 59 to Rs 70.

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