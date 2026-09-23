SpiceJet Domestic Aviation Market Share Falls To 1.2% In August; Akasa Air Holds Third Spot

DGCA August Aviation Data: India's domestic air passenger traffic declined 6.34% year-on-year to 1.21 crore in August, according to data released by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), amid a broader moderation in air travel demand.

IndiGo continued to dominate the domestic aviation market with a 65% share, carrying 78.87 lakh passengers during the month. The airline was followed by the Air India group, which accounted for 26.7% of the market and carried 32.32 lakh passengers.

Akasa Air retained the third position with a 5.5% market share, carrying 6.68 lakh passengers in August.

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SpiceJet's market share, meanwhile, slipped to 1.2%. The airline carried 1.40 lakh passengers during the month.

On-Time Performance

IndiGo reported the highest on-time performance among the major airlines at 91% in August, followed by Akasa Air at 90.5%.

The Air India group ranked third with an OTP of 83.9%, while Alliance Air's on-time performance stood at 71.8%.

SpiceJet's OTP slipped sharply to 17.9% in August, significantly trailing its larger rivals.

On the bourses at around 10:40 am, SpiceJet was trading at Rs 9.50, up 3.26%. On the other hand, IndiGo shares were trading at Rs 5,050, up 0.60%. In comparison, BSE Sensex was trading 0.34% higher at 74,786 levels.

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