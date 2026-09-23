Hero Motors Share Price Rallies 19% Despite Weak Listing Today — Key Details Inside

Hero Motors Share Price Today: Hero Motors shares were in demand on Wednesday despite weak listing. Hero Motors rose 19.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 97.84 per share against its opening price of Rs 82.10 on BSE.

Meanhwile, Hero Motors stock gained up to 16.17% to hit an intraday high of Rs 97.84 per share against its issue price of Rs 84.

The sharp uptick in the share price came amid heavy volumes on the counter. On BSE, 123.50 lakh shares worth Rs 111.92 crore changed hands on BSE at the time of writing the report.

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Likewise, 1,308.14 lakh shares worth Rs 1,187.66 crore changed hands on NSE.

Hero Motors IPO Listing

Hero Motors shares made their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 23, with the stock listing at Rs 82 on the NSE and Rs 82.10 on the BSE. The shares were issued at Rs 84 apiece.

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At the NSE listing price of Rs 82, Hero Motors shares listed at a discount of 2.38% over the IPO issue price of Rs 84. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 82.10, marking a discount of 2.26% from the issue price.

Hero Motors IPO Subscription

The Hero Motors IPO was subscribed 6.66 times overall during the bidding period.

About Hero Motors

Incorporated in April 1998, Hero Motors Ltd. is an automotive technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and supplies engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and ASEAN markets. Its portfolio covers electric and non-electric powertrains for two-wheelers, e-bikes, performance vehicles, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL applications.

The company offers system- and component-level solutions spanning design, prototyping, validation, development and delivery. Its expertise includes continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), EV transmissions, electric motors, integrated drive units and gear sets. It also has a presence in the global e-bike powertrain market.

Hero Motors operates through two segments: Powertrain Solutions and Alloys and Metallics (A&M). Powertrain Solutions includes Gears and Transmissions, serving automotive and mobility applications, and Bike Powertrain, focused on e-bikes and micro-mobility. The A&M segment supplies sheet metal and tubular assemblies and components to automotive OEMs.

The company has relationships with global customers including BMW, Ducati, enviolo, Formula Motorsport, Hummingbird EV and HWA, and focuses on technology and innovation through its in-house engineering capabilities and partnerships.

As of March 31, 2026, Hero Motors had 1,388 permanent employees and 707 contract labourers.

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