Vibe Box Office Collection Day 5: Kunal Kemmu Film Sees Strong Tuesday Recovery

Vibe bounced back on its first Tuesday after witnessing a sharp drop on Monday, with the film recording growth in its Day 5 collections. With the film showing signs of recovery, can it sustain the momentum in the coming days and push its first-week total higher?

Day 5 Box Office Collection

Vibe collected Rs 1.15 crore net in India on Day 5, marking a 27.8% growth from the previous day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 9.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 11.35 crore, according to Sacnilk.

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The film earned Rs 25 lakh overseas on Day 5, taking its overseas gross to Rs 1.75 crore and its worldwide total to Rs 13.10 crore.

Day-Wise Collection

Kunal Kemmu directorial opened with Rs 1.70 crore on Day 1 before collecting Rs 2.75 crore on Day 2. The film then recorded Rs 3 crore on Day 3, its highest collection so far.

However, earnings dropped to Rs 90 lakh on Day 4. It recovered on Day 5 with Rs 1.15 crore, taking its five-day India net collection to Rs 9.50 crore.

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About The Film

Vibe is a story about best friends Bugs and Hardik, whose ordinary lives take a dangerous turn when they are pulled into a secret mission to stop a terrorist threat. With no combat experience, the unlikely duo must rely on their instincts and friendship to complete the mission and protect the country.

Directed by Kunal Kemmu, the Hindi action-comedy was released on September 18, 2026, marking his return to the director's chair after Madgaon Express. Kaushal Shah serves as the cinematographer.

The film stars Kunal Kemmu as Hardik Sharma, Sparsh Shrivastava as Bhagirath aka Bugs, Preity G. Zinta as Madam H, Vanshika Dhir as Kareena, Yashpal Sharma as Rawal, Dinesh Lal Yadav as Bansi and Sharmila Tagore as the Home Minister in key roles.

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