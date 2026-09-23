Mandaadi Box Office Collection Day 13: Soori Starrer Maintains Steady Run, Check Earnings

Mandaadi witnessed another drop in collections on its second Tuesday. Despite the decline, the Soori starrer has maintained a steady run in its second week across the Tamil and Telugu markets.

Here's a look at Mandaadi's latest box office performance.

Day 13 Box Office Collection

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Mandaadi collected Rs 1.90 crore net in India on Day 13, marking a 22.4% drop from the previous day. With this, its total India net collection has reached Rs 79.90 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 93.40 crore, according to Sacnilk estimates.

The film added Rs 20 lakh from overseas markets on Day 13, taking its overseas gross to Rs 15.85 crore. Its worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 109.25 crore.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 1.35 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 55 lakh.

Day-Wise Collection

Mandaadi opened with Rs 4.85 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 6.70 crore on Day 2. Its first weekend saw a strong jump, with Rs 10 crore on Day 3 and Rs 13.05 crore on Day 4. It collected Rs 11.25 crore on Day 5 before its numbers dropped to Rs 4.70 crore on Day 6 and Rs 3.50 crore on Day 7. It added Rs 3.25 crore on Day 8, taking its first-week collection to Rs 57.30 crore.

The sports drama continued its second-week run with Rs 3.70 crore on Day 9, followed by Rs 6.55 crore on Day 10 and Rs 8 crore on Day 11. Collections then dropped to Rs 2.45 crore on Day 12. The film recorded another decline on Day 13, collecting Rs 1.90 crore.

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About The Film

Released on September 10, Mandaadi is a Tamil-Telugu action film directed by Pugazhendhi Mathimaran.

The film stars Soori, Sathyaraj, Mithun Jai Sankar, Suhas, Ravindra Vijay, Mahima Nambiar and Kritika Balasubramanian.

The story revolves around the rivalry between teams led by Kaali and Saattaappuli as they compete in a traditional sailboat race in South India. S. R. Kathiir has handled the cinematography, while GV Prakash Kumar composed the music and Pradeep E. Ragav edited the film.

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