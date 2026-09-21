Tamil, Telugu, Kannada OTT Releases This Week: Mango Pachcha, Agadha & More — Here's What To Watch

This week, Tamil, Telugu and Kannada OTT releases bring a fresh mix of action, horror, romance, crime and sports drama for viewers, with titles arriving across ZEE5, Sun NXT, Sony LIV and JioHotstar.

Whether you're looking for a gripping thriller or an emotional drama, there's plenty to add to your watchlist. Read on to find out what's streaming and where to watch.

Agadha (ZEE5 Telugu)

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This Telugu supernatural horror thriller follows Mahadevi, a spiritually gifted woman investigating a series of mysterious deaths and her cousin's unexplained suicide. Her search leads her to a forbidden cave in a Chhattisgarh forest, where she encounters a terrifying supernatural entity and ancient tantric forces.

Starring Kamakshi Bhaskarla, Shravan Reddy, Ulka Gupta and Vanitha Vijayakumar, the film is written and directed by M. S. Raju.

Streaming from September 25

Mango Pachcha (JioHotstar)

This Kannada crime drama follows Prashanth, also known as Pachcha, a video-rental shop owner from Mysuru who takes over his late father's secret marijuana-smuggling business. His partnership with a corrupt mayor draws him deeper into the criminal underworld. The film stars Sanchith Sanjeev, Kajal Kunder and Prashanth Hiremath and is directed by Viveka.

Streaming from September 25

Angikaaram (Sun NXT)

This Tamil sports-courtroom drama follows Aathiran, a talented runner from a Chennai slum who earns a chance to represent India at the Commonwealth Games. When a politically influenced sports association blocks him from competing, he takes his fight for recognition to court.

Starring Kotapadi J. Rajesh, Sindhoori Vishwanath, Mansoor Ali Khan, Viji Venkatesh, Vasundhara Kashyap and Rangaraj Pandey, the film is written and directed by Thenpathiyan.

Streaming from September 25

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Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups (ZEE5)

This Kannada gangster drama is set in post-independence Goa, where Raya rises through the underworld using violence and betrayal. As he builds his criminal empire, he is forced to face the price of power while navigating his complicated relationship with his son, Rumi.

Starring Yash in a dual role as Raya and Rumi, the film also features Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The film is directed by Geetu Mohandas.

Streaming from September 25

Habeebi (Sony LIV)

This Tamil romantic drama follows a young couple whose relationship creates tension in a Muslim community in southern Tamil Nadu. The story also explores family, tradition and the changing lives of people in the community.

Starring Esha M, Malavika Manoj, Kasthuri Raja and Dhanashree Sudhakaran, the film is written by VS Mohamed Ameen and directed by Meera Kathiravan.

Streaming from September 25

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