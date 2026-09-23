Beyond The First Coat: How Are Birla Opus, JSW Dulux Winning Painter Loyalty Amid Late Festive Spike?

India's paint industry is witnessing steady demand trends into the second quarter of the current fiscal 2026-27 (FY27), supported by improving rural sentiment, successful absorption of recent price hikes, and an anticipated inventory ramp-up ahead of a later festive season, according to a channel check by global brokerage Morgan Stanley.

A survey of 27 dealers across regions conducted by Morgan Stanley indicates that the overall volume growth of paint companies in Q2FY27 remains broadly on par with Q1 levels. While the overall demand conditions have stayed consistent sequentially across markets, dealer feedback from rural areas has turned noticeably more constructive.

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Challengers Gain Traction: Birla Opus and JSW Dulux

Many paint companies are increasingly relying on pricing to cushion the impact of higher input costs. The rivalry between market leader Asian Paints and Birla Opus over metro projects remains particularly fierce in institutional and project channels across metro centers. The competitive landscape continues to evolve as new entrants expand their channel footprint:

Birla Opus: Dealers noted rising brand acceptability and steady repeat orders from contractors and painters. Among urban dealers surveyed, 40% now stock Birla Opus, up from 33% in the prior quarter. Dealers carrying the Aditya Birla Group brand for four quarters or more reported sustained volumes, according to the global brokerage.

JSW Dulux: The brand continues to steadily expand its reach, intensifying competition across mid-tier and economy categories alongside legacy players. JSW Dulux is steadily attempting to gain share, according to the brokerage.

With channel channels clear of excess pre-hike inventory and hikes sticking at retail counters, the sector's performance in the second half of FY27 will hinge on the execution of October festive campaigns and the ongoing margin impact of aggressive dealer rebates.

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Normalized Channel Inventory, Shifted Festive Timeline

Dealer inventory that had bloated due to pre-price-hike stocking has now largely normalized. As a consequence of this destocking cycle, brokerage analysts noted that secondary sales (retail off-take) could outpace primary sales (manufacturer-to-dealer billings) during the quarter. The festive season's calendar shift is also dictating inventory strategies.

With Diwali festivities arriving later in the year, dealers plan to push their primary inventory build-up into October, unlike the previous year when restocking peaked in September. Channel checks revealed early festive pick-up in western markets during September, but dealers broadly expect demand and off-take to accelerate sharply in October.

Price Hikes Stick; Discounting Persists

Product pricing remained largely stable through August and September. Dealers reported that consumers have largely absorbed the higher price tags implemented after recent hikes, signaling resilient retail demand. While the direct retail price gaps between various paint makers have narrowed compared to historical levels, competitive intensity has migrated toward promotional activity.

Market-wide volume-based festive schemes have not yet fully rolled out, but the intensity of dealer rebates, cash incentives, and trade discounts remains elevated, as per Morgan Stanley. For FY27, the paint sector therefore faces a delicate balancing act. Healthy festive demand, construction activity and infrastructure spending could keep volumes growing, while price increases may provide a lift to revenues.

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