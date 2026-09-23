20% Jump In Six Months: Elecon Engineering Share Price Jumps 12% In Trade

Shares of Elecon Engineering Company Ltd. surged nearly 12% in trade on Wednesday, Sept. 23, extending the stock's recent gains. The stock rose to Rs 473 apiece on the NSE, gaining 12.25%, from its previous close of Rs 420.55. The stock opened at Rs 420.55, the same price at which it closed in the previous session.

The sharp rise in Wednesday's session comes as Elecon Engineering shares have delivered strong returns over longer periods, with the stock gaining over 20% over the past six months.

Elecon Engineering Share Price Performance

Elecon Engineering shares have gained 16.12% over the past week; however, it has been down over 21.8% during the past year.

The stock has performed strongly over the longer term. Elecon Engineering shares have gained 31.5% in the past three years and have delivered a multibagger return of around 449% in the past five years.

Elecon Engineering Stock: Key Price Levels

The stock's 52-week high stands at Rs 628.15, while its 52-week low is Rs 352.00.

Currently, Elecon Engineering has a market cap of Rs 10,6321 crore and is trading at a price-to-earnings multiple of 39.9 times.

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