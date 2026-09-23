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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors PV, Airtel, Inox Wind, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart — Ask Profit

Market experts shared their insights on fundamentals and technical levels for key stocks.

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Buy, Sell Or Hold: Tata Motors PV, Airtel, Inox Wind, Lalithaa Jewellery Mart — Ask Profit
Buy Sell Hold
Photo: NDTV Profit
STOCKS IN THIS STORY
Bharti Airtel Ltd.
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Inox Wind Ltd.
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Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd.
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Should you add shares of Lalithaa Jewellery Mart ? Should you hold shares of Inox Wind Ltd. at the current market price? Have you lost the chance to buy shares of Bharti Airtel Ltd. at an attractive price? Should you sell shares of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. ?

Mahesh Ojha, Vice President, Research, Business Development, and Vaishali Parekh, Vice President, Technical Research, PL Capital provided insights on these investor queries and more on NDTV Profit's Ask Profit show.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. (CMP: Rs 300.55)

Mahesh: Sell

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  • Some small upside to 340- 345 zone.
  • If further upside, investors can exit.

Bharti Airtel Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1826)

Vaishali: Hold

  • Stock remains in downtrend but has tested its previous low.
  • For the short term, Rs 1,800 should be the support level.
  • On the upside, the stock has the potential to move towards Rs 1,850 in the near term.

ALSO READ: Voltas Is Winning The AC Market, But Margins Are Heating Up; Brokerages Reset Targets

Inox Wind Ltd. (CMP: Rs 75.80)

Vaishali: Hold

  • Stock has been highly corrected.
  • Keep a stop loss of Rs 72. Target should be Rs 85-90.
  • Rs 90 can be a road to upward trend.

Lalithaa Jewellery Mart Ltd.

Mahesh: Book partial profits

  • Book some profits and hold the rest.
  • Stock has seen a lot of upside from lower levels.
  • The current market price is attractive for profit booking.


Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision

ALSO READ: Brent Crude Falls To $99: Oil Prices Set For Longest Losing Streak In A Year As Saudi Pipeline Restarts

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

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