Hero Motors IPO Listing: Shares Make Weak Debut At Rs 82, 2.4% Below Issue Price

Hero Motors IPO Listing: Hero Motors shares made their stock market debut on Wednesday, September 23, with the stock listing at Rs 82 on the NSE and Rs 82.10 on the BSE. The shares were issued at Rs 84 apiece.

At the NSE listing price of Rs 82, Hero Motors shares listed at a discount of 2.38% over the IPO issue price of Rs 84. On the BSE, the stock opened at Rs 82.10, marking a discount of 2.26% from the issue price.

Hero Motors IPO Subscription

The Hero Motors IPO was subscribed 6.66 times overall during the bidding period.

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The retail portion was subscribed 8.23 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) portion was subscribed 9.86 times. The qualified institutional buyer (QIB) portion was subscribed 1.49 times.

The IPO opened for subscription on September 16, 2026 and closed on September 18, 2026. The allotment was finalised on September 21, 2026.

Hero Motors IPO Details

The Hero Motors IPO was a book-built issue of Rs 1,000 crore, comprising a fresh issue of 7.14 crore shares aggregating to Rs 600 crore and an offer for sale of 4.76 crore shares worth Rs 400 crore.

The lot size was 178 shares, requiring a minimum retail investment of Rs 14,952 at the upper end of the price band.

ICICI Securities Ltd. was the book-running lead manager, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. was the registrar to the issue.

About Hero Motors Ltd.

Incorporated in April 1998, Hero Motors Ltd. is an automotive technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and supplies engineered powertrain solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) across the US, Europe, India and ASEAN markets. Its portfolio covers electric and non-electric powertrains for two-wheelers, e-bikes, performance vehicles, off-road vehicles, electric and hybrid cars, heavy-duty vehicles and eVTOL applications.

The company offers system- and component-level solutions spanning design, prototyping, validation, development and delivery. Its expertise includes continuously variable transmissions (CVTs), EV transmissions, electric motors, integrated drive units and gear sets. It also has a presence in the global e-bike powertrain market.

Hero Motors operates through two segments: Powertrain Solutions and Alloys and Metallics (A&M). Powertrain Solutions includes Gears and Transmissions, serving automotive and mobility applications, and Bike Powertrain, focused on e-bikes and micro-mobility. The A&M segment supplies sheet metal and tubular assemblies and components to automotive OEMs.

The company has relationships with global customers including BMW, Ducati, enviolo, Formula Motorsport, Hummingbird EV and HWA, and focuses on technology and innovation through its in-house engineering capabilities and partnerships.

As of March 31, 2026, Hero Motors had 1,388 permanent employees and 707 contract labourers.

Competitive Strengths

Strong R&D and engineering capabilities

Long-term relationships with global OEMs

Presence across automotive and e-mobility segments

Diversified powertrain product portfolio

Growing presence in electric bikes and premium two-wheelers

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