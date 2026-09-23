Australia Tour Of South Africa, 2026: Full Schedule, Team News, Squads, Live Streaming Details

Australia's tour of South Africa 2026 begins on September 24 with a three-match ODI series, followed by three Tests from October 9. Check the complete schedule, squads, venues, match timings and live streaming details in India.

Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026: Team News

Marnus Labuschagne remains in Australia's Test plans despite a lengthy downturn in his returns. The selection panel, led by George Bailey, has included him in the 16-player squad for the South Africa series after he averaged 24.69 over his previous 43 Test innings without registering a hundred.

Labuschagne will not feature in the ODI squad under captain Mitchell Marsh and will instead be part of Australia's Test squad for the South Africa series.

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Pat Cummins will lead Australia's Test side in South Africa, with the squad also including Western Australian all-rounder Cooper Connolly, experienced seamer Michael Neser and left-arm spinner Matthew Kuhnemann.

Temba Bavuma and head coach Shukri Conrad have named an experienced squad as South Africa prepare for the next phase of their ODI programme.

Quinton de Kock and David Miller are among the squad's senior figures, with preparations for the 2027 World Cup already shaping the team's plans. Gerald Coetzee has earned an ODI recall after last appearing in the format towards the end of 2023.

South Africa's preparations for the ODI series against Australia have been hit by another pace-bowling injury, with Lungi Ngidi ruled out of the three-match contest.

Ngidi picked up a right hamstring problem while playing for the Titans against Dolphins in the opening round of the domestic first-class season. Subsequent scans confirmed that the fast bowler requires a period of rehabilitation. His withdrawal follows the earlier losses of Kagiso Rabada and Ottneil Baartman, leaving South Africa without three of their seam options for the series.

Nqobani Mokoena, the 20-year-old quick who made his ODI debut during South Africa's recent tour of Namibia, has been drafted into the squad to replace Ngidi.

Baartman's absence also stems from a hamstring injury sustained during the first-class season opener. Duan Jansen, who is currently part of South Africa's second-string team in Namibia, has been called up to fill his place.

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Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026: Full Schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) Sept. 24 1st ODI Kingsmead, Durban 1:30 p.m. Sept. 27 2nd ODI Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg 1:30 p.m. Sept. 30 3rd ODI (D/N) Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 5:00 p.m. Oct. 3–4 Tour Match Senwes Park, Potchefstroom 1:30 p.m. Oct. 9–13 1st Test Kingsmead, Durban 1:00 p.m. Oct. 18–22 2nd Test St George's Park, Gqeberha 1:30 p.m. Oct. 27–31 3rd Test Newlands, Cape Town 2:00 p.m.

Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026: Live Telecast In India

The broadcast network for the Australia Tour Of South Africa has not been confirmed yet.

Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026: Live Streaming In India

Live streaming of the Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026 will be available on FanCode app.

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Australia Tour Of South Africa 2026: Squads

Australia (ODI): Mitchell Marsh (c), Pat Cummins, Xavier Bartlett, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Joel Davies, Nathan Ellis, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Spencer Johnson, Oliver Peake, Matthew Renshaw, Billy Stanlake, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Australia (Test): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cooper Connolly, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster.

South Africa (ODI): Temba Bavuma (c), Duan Jansen, Corbin Bosch, Matthew Breetzke, Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, Bjorn Fortuin, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kwena Maphaka, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Nqobani Mokoena, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs.

South Africa (Test): Yet to be announced.

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