Samsung Galaxy S26 FE India Launch: Price, Specifications, Offers And More

Samsung has launched the Galaxy S26 FE in India, expanding its Galaxy S26 lineup with a new model priced at Rs 79,999. The smartphone comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage and went on sale from September 18 through Samsung's online store and other retail channels.

Display And Design

The Galaxy S26 FE features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a 120Hz refresh rate and up to 1,900 nits of brightness. The phone weighs 193 grams and measures 7.4mm in thickness. The smartphone is available with an IP68 rating for protection against dust and water.



Camera

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The Galaxy S26 FE has a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel main camera, a 12-megapixel ultra wide camera and an 8-megapixel telephoto camera. The telephoto camera supports 3x optical zoom. There is also a 12-megapixel front camera. Samsung has added My FanCam to the FE series. The feature can track a selected person while recording video and automatically keep them in the frame. The phone also gets Nightography for low light photography and Photo Assist for AI based photo editing.



Battery And Performance



The phone is powered by Samsung's Exynos 2500 processor and packs a 4,900mAh battery. It supports 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. Samsung says the phone can reach up to 69 per cent charge in around 30 minutes with a 45W adapter.



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Galaxy AI And Software



The Galaxy S26 FE runs Android 17 with Samsung's One UI 9 software. It includes several Galaxy AI features, including Now Brief, Now Nudge and Circle to Search. Samsung is also promising up to seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates. The phone additionally comes with a six month trial of Google AI Pro for eligible buyers.



Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Price And Offers



The Galaxy S26 FE is available in India in a single 8GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration for Rs 79,999. It comes in Pistachio, Blueberry and Graphite colour options. According to Gadgets 360, buyers can get an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 8,000 when exchanging an old smartphone. Gadgets 360 also reports that customers can get up to Rs 7,000 cashback on major bank cards or choose a 12-month no-cost bank EMI. There are also no-cost EMI options through select NBFC partners, with an additional Rs 3,000 upgrade bonus available on certain plans.



The Samsung Galaxy S26 FE brings a 120Hz AMOLED display, 50-megapixel camera and 4,900mAh battery to Samsung's Fan Edition lineup. With Galaxy AI features and long-term software support, the phone offers several flagship-style features at Rs 79,999. Samsung is also offering exchange benefits, cashback and EMI options for buyers.



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