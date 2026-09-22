OnePlus N6 Lite 4G Launched: Price, Variant, Display, No-Cost EMI And More

OnePlus has launched the N6 Lite in India as its latest budget smartphone. The new N-series handset focuses on a large battery and a smooth display, while also bringing features such as Aqua Touch and AI-powered tools. The phone has been launched as a 4G model and is positioned below the company's existing N6 and N6x smartphones.



OnePlus N6 Lite Display



The OnePlus N6 Lite features a large 6.75-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The higher refresh rate is designed to make scrolling, animations and general navigation feel smoother. The phone also comes with Aqua Touch technology. This allows the touchscreen to remain responsive when the display has water, moisture or oil on it, making it more convenient to use in everyday situations.



OnePlus N6 Lite Battery And Charging



Battery life is one of the main highlights of the OnePlus N6 Lite. The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery, which is considerably larger than what is commonly found in many smartphones in this price segment. OnePlus claims that the phone can provide up to three days of typical usage on a single charge. The company also claims up to 26.8 hours of video playback, 29.9 hours of Google Maps navigation and 49.7 hours of phone calls.



The battery supports 15W wired charging and wired reverse charging, allowing the phone to be used to charge another compatible device. OnePlus also claims that the battery can retain more than 80 percent of its health after six years. These are company claims and actual battery life can vary depending on usage.



Performance And Software



The OnePlus N6 Lite is powered by the Unisoc T7250 chipset. It is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The phone also supports additional virtual RAM, while storage can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone runs OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. It also comes with AI-based features such as AI Clear Face and AI Eraser, along with support for Google Gemini.



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OnePlus N6 Lite Camera



For photography, the OnePlus N6 Lite has a 13-megapixel rear camera. The rear camera can also produce higher resolution images through its High-Res mode. For selfies and video calls, the phone gets a 5-megapixel front camera. The camera setup is relatively simple, keeping with the phone's budget positioning.



OnePlus N6 Lite Price And Variant



The OnePlus N6 Lite is priced at Rs 16,999 in India. It is available in a single configuration with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. The smartphone comes in Midnight Hype and Neo Green colour options. It is available through OnePlus.in, the OnePlus Store app, Amazon India, OnePlus Experience Stores and select retail outlets.



No-Cost EMI And Launch Offers



OnePlus is offering a No-Cost EMI option for buyers purchasing the N6 Lite through its website. The phone can be purchased for Rs 5,666 per month for three months under the No-Cost EMI option, as listed on the company's official product page. Apart from the EMI option, buyers can also get an instant discount of up to Rs 750. The discount is subject to the applicable payment and bank terms. OnePlus also notes that the exchange offer cannot be combined with the instant bank discount. The company is additionally offering Rs 100 off on the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 100W Dual Ports GaN Power Adapter Lite when purchased with the phone. A Rs 100 discount is also available on the OnePlus SUPERVOOC 80W Power Adapter when bought alongside the OnePlus N6 Lite.



The OnePlus N6 Lite is aimed at buyers looking for a large screen smartphone with a long lasting battery without moving into a higher price bracket. Its 7,000mAh battery and 120Hz display are the main highlights, while the single 4GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration keeps the phone firmly in the budget segment.



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