Motorola Signature 27: Expected Price, Features, Camera, Battery And Other Details

Motorola is preparing to unveil a new premium smartphone under its Signature series. Called the Motorola Signature 27, the upcoming handset will be introduced on September 22 during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit.

The company has already started revealing some details about the phone through teasers. The Signature 27 is expected to bring major changes to the camera and audio experience, while its design also gets a new look. Motorola has not yet revealed the complete specifications or price of the smartphone. Here's what we know about the phone.

Motorola Signature 27 Camera

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The camera is expected to be one of the biggest upgrades on the Signature 27. Motorola's teasers show a large rear camera module carrying 200MP and LYTIA branding. The company has also confirmed Dolby Vision support for the phone. This means the Signature 27 will be capable of recording video in Dolby Vision, which is designed to preserve a wider range of brightness and colours in supported content.

Gadgets 360 reported that Motorola's teaser shows a 200-megapixel camera and Dolby Vision support, although the company has not yet revealed the complete camera specifications. The rest of the camera setup, including the other rear sensors and front camera, is expected to be revealed during the official announcement.

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Motorola Signature 27 Audio Features

Motorola is also bringing a new audio partnership to its premium smartphone. The Signature 27 will feature audio tuned in partnership with Bang & Olufsen, the Danish audio company. The partnership was confirmed by Motorola ahead of the Snapdragon Summit. The phone will carry Bang & Olufsen branding, although Motorola has not yet provided details about the speakers or other audio features.

Motorola Signature 27 Design And Colours

Motorola has shown the Signature 27 in two Pantone colour options that is Coal Smoke and Capulet Olive. The teasers also show a textured rear panel and a redesigned camera module. Gadgets 360 reported that Motorola's teasers highlight the use of different materials and show the two Pantone-validated colour options.

The company is positioning the phone around its design and materials, with the tagline focusing on craftsmanship and attention to detail.

Motorola Signature 27 Display

Details such as the screen size, resolution and refresh rate are still unknown. Some reports have compared the upcoming phone with the first Motorola Signature, which featured a 6.8-inch 1.5K LTPO Amoled display with a 165Hz refresh rate. However, Motorola has not yet revealed the display specifications of the Signature 27.

Motorola Signature 27 Battery And Charging

The battery capacity of the Signature 27 has also not been officially revealed. The previous Motorola Signature featured a 5,200mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging and wireless charging. However, Motorola has not confirmed whether the new model will retain similar charging capabilities or receive a larger battery.

Motorola Signature 27 Expected Price

Motorola has not yet announced the price of the Signature 27. The company is expected to reveal the pricing and availability details around the September 22 announcement. The first Motorola Signature was launched in India at Rs 59,999 for its base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Based on the positioning of the new phone, reports expect the Signature 27 to remain in the premium segment. However, its actual price has not been confirmed by Motorola.

The Motorola Signature 27 is set to be unveiled on September 22 during Qualcomm's Snapdragon Summit. So far, Motorola has confirmed or teased several key aspects of the phone, including a 200-megapixel camera, Dolby Vision support, Bang & Olufsen audio and two Pantone colour options.

The company is yet to reveal the price, battery capacity, display specifications, complete camera setup and exact processor. These details are expected to become clearer with the official unveiling.

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