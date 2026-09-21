Bought An iPhone In 2024 Or Early 2025? You Could Be Owed Up To $95 By Apple

If you bought certain iPhones in the US between June 2024 and March 2025, you may be able to claim a payout from Apple's $250 million settlement over its delayed Siri AI features. The deadline to file for the claim is Dec. 21.

Check your phone first

Only purchases made in the US from June 10, 2024 through March 29, 2025 count. That window starts around the time Apple began advertising its new Siri features after WWDC 2024. The covered models are:

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iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 16, 16e, 16 Plus, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max

What to have ready before you file

The claim form is available at smartphoneaisettlement.com under "File a Claim." It asks for your name, address, and email. A phone number is requested but optional.

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You'll also need your iPhone's serial number, which is under Settings > About. If you can't provide it, the form will ask for your Apple Account and phone number so the model can be identified.

How much, and when

The final amount isn't set. If the expected number of people file claims, the payout is estimated at about $25 each. If fewer people file, the per-person amount rises, up to a cap of $95. A final approval hearing is set for Feb. 24, 2027, so don't expect money before 2027.

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Why this settlement exists

The case was filed in March 2025 and was the first of several lawsuits accusing Apple of failing to deliver Siri capabilities it promised alongside the iPhone 16 in 2024. The missing features included Siri using personal context to give tailored answers and taking actions across Apple and third-party apps. Many of those features are now arriving with iOS 27. Apple denies any wrongdoing and agreed to the settlement in May to resolve the case.

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