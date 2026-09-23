Samsung, LG Face Inquiry In India For Alleged Tariff Underpayment On Premium TV Parts: Report

India has launched a tariff investigation into LG Electronics and Samsung over imports of display components used in OLED televisions, putting the two companies under scrutiny as they expand their TV businesses, according to a report.

The probe centres on OLED "open cells", components used in OLED panels. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence believes the companies may have incorrectly claimed a concessional 5% import duty that applies to LCD and LED display parts, Reuters reported.

The authorities' position is that OLED components should instead attract a 15% duty. LG and Samsung are disputing the interpretation. The companies reportedly argue that OLED is an advanced form of LED technology and should receive the same tariff treatment as other display components eligible for the lower rate.

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Samsung said it was reviewing the issue and cooperating with authorities, while reiterating its commitment to complying with applicable laws. The investigation has involved scrutiny of the companies. DRI officials recently visited Samsung's headquarters in Gurugram to question company representatives.

LG was sent written queries regarding its OLED imports and has submitted responses. It has also made an unspecified voluntary deposit against potential additional duty.

The dispute comes as OLED remains a niche but growing segment of India's television market. Counterpoint Research estimates India's TV market was worth $4.7 billion last year, with OLED accounting for nearly 4% of sales.

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The tariff issue has also prompted industry groups to seek policy changes. The Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association and MAIT have urged the IT ministry to extend the 5% concessional duty to OLED display parts, arguing that the current framework raises input costs for newer technologies.

Government data showed imports of displays and TV parts rose 15% year-on-year to $5.6 billion by March 2026, Reuters reported.

Industry groups are also seeking duty exemptions for machinery used in OLED manufacturing, saying the existing benefits for older LCD technology could increase investment costs and hinder advanced display manufacturing in India.

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