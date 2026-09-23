Brookfield Closes In On $2 Billion Deal For Financial Crime Specialist Actimize

Brookfield is nearing a deal worth about $2 billion to acquire Actimize, a financial crime and compliance technology business owned by Nasdaq-listed NICE.

Sky News citing people familiar with the matter said that Brookfield's financial infrastructure arm is in exclusive talks to acquire Actimize. However, the sources cautioned that the transaction has not been finalised and could still fall through.

If completed, the deal would expand Brookfield's presence in financial infrastructure assets. The Canadian investment firm has been building its exposure to the sector through its financial infrastructure strategy, housed within its private equity business.

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Brookfield acquired a stake in Barclays' merchant acquiring business last year, with plans to increase its interest over time.

Actimize was put up for sale by NICE earlier this year and had attracted interest from private equity firms including Advent International and New Mountain Capital, according to Sky News.

NICE acquired Actimize in 2007 for $280 million. The business now develops AI-powered solutions for fraud prevention, anti-money laundering and other financial crime risks for financial institutions globally.

Sky News said that Brookfield declined to comment on the report.





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