CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Accuses Police Of Misbehaving With Visitors, Forces officials To Leave

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Founder Abhijeet Dipke on Thursday accused police personnel of misbehaving with people visiting his residence in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, NDTV reported.

Dipke stated, as quoted by NDTV, "The police are behaving rudely with the people coming to meet me. The police will not tell me whom I should meet; I will decide that for myself."

A video of the confrontation, which has since gone viral on social media, shows Dipke arguing with the police officers stationed at his residence.

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During the heated exchange, Dipke asked the police officer to leave his house, and the officer is seen walking out of the premises.

NDTV reported that police personnel have been deployed outside Dipke's residence amid heightened political activity and frequent visits by supporters, workers, political leaders and protesters in recent days.

The allegation that the police misbehaved with visitors is Dipke's claim and was not independently verified by authorities at the time of reporting. There has been no official statement from the Maharashtra Police or Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Police publicly responding to Dipke's allegations.

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