What Modi Told Ex-Shiv Sena UBT MPs, TMC Rebels

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a breakfast meeting with newly elected NDA Lok Sabha MPs amid continued disruptions in Parliament, urging them to actively participate in House proceedings, sources said, as reported by NDTV.

During the meeting, Modi emphasised that Parliament is the “supreme temple of democracy” and expressed concern over the repeated disruptions in the House.

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He noted that the ongoing uproar was preventing newly elected MPs from speaking and participating in parliamentary debates, according to sources.

The prime minister also encouraged the MPs to make effective use of parliamentary proceedings and contribute actively to debates. "This is unfair to them," he reportedly said, adding that the Parliamentary proceedings "must run smoothly".

Modi told the MPs to read, learn, and understand the history of Parliament. "There is a wealth of historical material in Parliament; use it to prepare debates. Work for the development of your respective states. The country will progress only when states progress," he said.

Around 45 MPs attended the breakfast meeting, including seven from the Shiv Sena, 20 from the National Citizens Party of India (NCPI), and two from the NCP (Ajit Pawar).

During the meeting, Modi also assured the Trinamool rebels and six former Shiv Sena (Uddhav camp) MPs, who recently joined the Eknath Shinde Sena, that he is "with them" and they had "nothing to worry about".

"The NDA is a family. We are with the constituent parties. Every individual will be respected and given a chance. I am with every MP, not just one constituent party of the NDA. I stand with every MP of the NDA. You don't need to worry about anyone," he said.

The PM also appealed to them to use their power constructively to further development projects in their constituencies.

"Contact the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) directly for any development work in your area...Meet everyone, including poor labourers and farmers, and understand everyone's problems," he said.

The prime minister later spoke with each MP individually to inquire about their well-being. The report also added that the meeting came a day after Modi hosted a dinner interaction with 37 Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MPs at his official residence as part of his ongoing outreach to lawmakers during the Monsoon Session.

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The informal gathering was held to exchange views on governance and parliamentary affairs, and to enhance coordination within the party.

Modi shared personal experiences with the MPs and discussed a host of issues. He also urged the MPs not to get trapped in “Delhi's web of narratives” and have a gracious relationship with members of the opposition during the interaction.

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