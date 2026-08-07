Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 16: Thalapathy Vijay's Film Crosses Rs 185-Crore Net In India

Thalapathy Vijay's Jana Nayagan continues its run-in cinemas, maintaining a steady presence despite a significant drop in screen count. The action drama remains one of the highest-grossing Tamil releases of the year, with collections continuing to trickle in as it enters its third week at the domestic box office.

Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 16

According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan has collected Rs 17 lakh so far on Day 16. The film is currently running in 953 theatres nationwide, with an overall occupancy of 11.5%. With the latest earnings, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 185.32 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 216.07 crore. The final Day 16 figures are yet to be reported.

The film has witnessed a gradual decline in collections after a strong opening week, although it continues to draw audiences in select centres during its third weekend.

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Week-Wise Box Office Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, Jana Nayagan collected Rs 153.55 crore in its first week and Rs 31.60 crore in its second week, taking its total India net collection to Rs 185.32 crore after 16 days. The film opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1 and maintained steady collections through its first two weeks.

In the latest run, it earned Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13, Rs 2 crore on Day 14, Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

Language-Wise Breakdown On Day 16

Sacnilk reports show that the Tamil version contributed Rs 15 lakh so far from 607 shows with 14% occupancy. Meanwhile, the Hindi version earned Rs 2 lakh (live) from 346 shows, recording an occupancy of 7%.

About Jana Nayagan

Jana Nayagan is a Tamil action drama headlined by Vijay. The film features an ensemble cast including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, Prakash Raj, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Priyamani. Blending action, drama, and political elements, the film follows the journey of its central character while delivering large-scale commercial entertainment.

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