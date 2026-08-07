Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 15: Vijay's Film Sees Expected Weekday Slowdown

Vijay's Jana Nayagan continued its third-week run with the expected weekday slowdown on Thursday. Although collections dipped further, the action drama maintained a steady hold at the box office.

Day 15 Box Office Performance

Jana Nayagan collected Rs 1.60 crore net from 3,901 shows across India on Day 15, registering a 20% drop from Wednesday's Rs 2 crore. With this, the film's India net collection has climbed to Rs 185.15 crore, while its India gross stands at Rs 215.87 crore, according to estimates by industry tracker Sacnilk.

Overseas, the Vijay starrer earned Rs 0.30 crore on Day 15, taking its international gross to Rs 92.80 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 308.67 crore.

Collections So Far

Jana Nayagan opened with Rs 42.70 crore on Day 1 with 41% occupancy, followed by Rs 21.15 crore, Rs 28.90 crore, Rs 32 crore, Rs 10.65 crore, Rs 8 crore, Rs 6.10 crore and Rs 4.05 crore over the next seven days, wrapping up its first week with Rs 153.55 crore India net.

In the second week, the film collected Rs 3.55 crore on Day 9, Rs 7.80 crore on Day 10, Rs 10.70 crore on Day 11, Rs 3.85 crore on Day 12, Rs 2.10 crore on Day 13 and Rs 2 crore on Day 14, before adding Rs 1.60 crore on Day 15.

Language-Wise Performance

The Tamil version continued to lead the film's business on Day 15, earning Rs 1.38 crore with 17% overall occupancy. The Hindi version collected Rs 0.20 crore with 8% occupancy, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.02 crore with 19% occupancy. Among Tamil shows, evening screenings recorded the highest footfall, while the Hindi version saw its best turnout during the night shows.

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About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is a high-budget action drama that marks Vijay's final film before his full-time entry into politics.

The story follows former police officer Thalapathy Vetri Kondan, who takes on a powerful enemy and gradually emerges as a people's leader in the fight against corruption.

The film stars Vijay alongside Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Mamitha Baiju, Prakash Raj, Priyamani, Gautham Vasudev Menon and Reba Monica John, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

Released in theatres on July 23, 2026, the film continues its box office run despite the expected weekday decline.

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